European giants make contact with Manchester United to sign 20-year-old valued at £6m: Reports

Primeira Liga outfit Benfica have reportedly contacted Manchester United to gauge the possibility of signing loanee Alvaro Fernandez.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo (via centredevils) reports that Benfica have contacted La Liga side Granada to see if it's possible to break his loan in January. The 20-year-old has been on loan at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes from United since the summer.

Águias have also contacted Manchester United about signing Fernandez permanently either immediately or in the summer. The Red Devils value the Spaniard at just £6 million.

Fernandez has made 13 appearances across competitions for Granada so far this season. He's been unable to forge his way into United's senior team, without a single appearance for the club.

Thus, he was allowed to leave on loan in the summer despite Erik ten Hag dealing with several defensive injury issues. Left-back duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were sidelined and Manchester United signed Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon on loan.

Fernandez had caught the eye for the Red Devils' U21 team for several years. He made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists.

However, Ten Hag appeared to not trust the Spain U21 international, a stance that Fernandez touched on earlier this month. He told The Athletic:

“What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future."

Fernandez has just six months left on his contract with Manchester United. The Premier League giants may be willing to cash in on him in January.

Alvaro Fernandez wants to return to Manchester United

Alvaro Fernandez spent pre-season with the Red Devils.

The young Spaniard made his feelings clear on wanting to return to Old Trafford once his loan with Granada expires. He said (via the source above):

"It’s clear that football doesn’t end at any club and that you have to keep working. My main objective is to return to United and make a place for myself there."

However, Fernandez may have difficulty doing so given the options at Ten Hag's disposal. Shaw recently returned from a long-term muscular injury and signed a new long-term contract in April.

Meanwhile, Malacia is expected to return from a knee injury at the turn of the year, having been sidelined since last season. The Dutch left-back didn't participate in Manchester United's pre-season.

Fernandez's future may depend on Reguilon's situation as his fellow countryman is only on loan at Old Trafford. He has been linked with a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in January, and there is a break clause in the loan agreement with Spurs.