European giants optimistic about signing Chelsea youngster in the January transfer window - Reports

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Ian Maatsen from Chelsea in January.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues would rather sell Maatsen after previously agreeing on a £31 million deal with Burnley last summer. But, the Dutch left-back snubbed the opportunity to rejoin the Clarets.

Dortmund are favoring a loan deal for the 21-year-old, but it's believed that the two clubs will come to an agreement. The Netherlands U21 international has struggled to nail down a place in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI this season.

Maatsen has started just two of 15 games across competitions this season despite Ben Chilwell's absence through injury. Marc Cucurella has also been sidelined and is recovering from surgery but Chelsea are still prepared to part with the Dutch youngster.

BvB's interest in resigning Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho isn't expected to be problematic in their pursuit of Maatsen. They have entered the January transfer window with a willingness to sign a new left-back and winger.

Maatsen has displayed his versatility throughout the campaign. He's played at left-back, on the wing and in attacking midfield. He's been with the west Londoners since 2018 when he joined the club's youth academy from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven.

Chelsea have reportedly opted not to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has been in red-hot form.

The Blues are expected to be in the market for a new center-forward this January amid their attack's struggles in front of goal. Nicolas Jackson arrived from Villarreal in the summer but has made a slow start to his Stamford Bridge career.

Meanwhile, the likes of Armando Broja and Raheem Sterling have failed to hit prolific numbers for Pochettino's side. A proven goalscorer is of utmost importance for the west Londoners.

One striker who has been linked with a move to Chelsea is Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres. The 25-year-old Swedish striker has been in excellent form, bagging 18 goals in 21 games across competitions.

However, the Blues would have to meet his £100 million release clause to secure his signature. That's something CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims the club have ruled out (via TBRFootball):

"I know there has been talk of Viktor Gyokeres who is doing incredibly well, but there’s a £100m release clause there and my understanding is that Chelsea have decided against that."

Chelsea are set to be without Jackson this month when he heads off for the African Cup of Nations with Colombia. Thus, bringing in a new striker could be top of Pochettino's agenda but Gyokeres doesn't appear to be on their radar.