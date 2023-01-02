European giants plotting ambitious move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate: Reports

Real Madrid could be plotting a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, as per French outlet Media Foot.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is supposedly a big fan of the France international who traveled to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus. He started three games in Qatar and was head and shoulders above the rest of his teammates in defense.

Los Blancos believe they have two advantages if, and when, they launch a pursuit to sign Konate. Firstly, the prospect of playing for Real Madrid could be too enticing for the former RB Leipzig centre-back to turn down.

Secondly, there is no shortage of funds at the Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool signed him for £35 million from Leipzig in the summer of 2021.

One can imagine that his valuation will have significantly increased since then as he has become one of Europe's best young centre-backs. Exposure at the World Cup has only done well for his reputation.

But it would be a surprise if Liverpool sanctioned the sale of Konate considering the 23-year-old is one of the club's biggest future prospects. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, both 31 years old, cannot keep playing forever.

The Frenchman will be seen as a successor to either of them. With Joe Gomez's well-known injury struggles, Konate is also an important part of Klopp's team right now.

A serious knee injury at the start of the season meant that he missed the start of the season. He has made just four appearances across competitions for the Reds this term.

Konate was back in the matchday squad for Liverpool's 2-1 win against Leicester City on 31 December but remained an unused substitute.

Klopp gave injury updates on two Liverpool players post Leicester win

Harvey Elliott and Andrew Robertson were both substituted against the Foxes due to their respective injury issues.

The Scottish left-back made way for Kostas Tsimikas in the 62nd minute after going down to the ground and asking for a physio. Klopp revealed that Elliott had injured the former Hull City full-back before the game and said (h/t ThisIsAnfield):

"Funnily enough, Harvey, before the game, he injured Robbo a little bit. So in our warmup game he hit him with a knee in the hip, so that’s a dead leg. He could play but at one point the muscle closed and he couldn’t play on."

Elliott similarly went down to the ground in the closing stages of the game and was taken off for Stefan Bajcetic. Klopp added:

"And Harvey got a knock, which is quite painful, but when you saw the situation back it was clear that it’s quite painful. But that’s it I think."

Liverpool next face Brentford away in the Premier League on Monday, January 2.

