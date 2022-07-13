European giants put 2 players on the table to convince Arsenal to part with Gabriel Magalhaes: Reports

Juventus are reportedly preparing to offer cash plus two first-team stars to secure the services of Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

Gabriel, who joined Arsenal from Lille for €27 million in the summer of 2020, has been a mainstay in the Gunners' backline for the last two seasons. During the 2021-22 season, the 24-year-old featured in 35 Premier League matches, netting five goals in the process.

Meanwhile, the Old Lady are on the hunt for a reliable centre-back after losing veteran Giorgio Chiellini to MLS outfit Los Angeles FC. Matthijs de Ligt is also expected to depart with Bayern Munich and Chelsea linked with him.

According to CalcioMercatoWeb, Juventus could offer the Gunners €30 million plus midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo on a permanent deal and on loan respectively in exchange for Gabriel.

The report also states that the Serie A giants aim to utilize Rabiot in formulating a potential deal as his current contract runs out next year. Juventus are hopeful that a deal can be struck with the north London outfit due to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta's admiration for Arthur.

Earlier, Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that the club hierarchy in Turin rates Gabriel's passing and goalscoring ability. However, Juve feel that the defender needs to improve his reading and concentration to be a part of head coach Massimiliano Allegri's setup for the upcoming season.

Juventus are also monitoring the situation of out-of-favour Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. Despite the interest in the Uruguayan, the club are prioritizing a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes this summer.

Fulham in the race to sign Arsenal's Bernd Leno

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham are closing in on a permanent deal for Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno, with a fee in the region of £10 million being touted.

The Cottagers are expected to offer the 30-year-old a three-year contract and an assured starting berth over Marek Rodak for the upcoming season. The report also states that Arsenal are ready to offload Leno this summer as the German is in the final year of his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.

Leno, who lost his place to Aaron Ramsdale last term, made just eight appearances across all competitions in the campaign. Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £22.5 million in 2018, he has featured in 125 matches for the north London club, keeping 37 clean sheets in the process.

