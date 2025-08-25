  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • European giants reach transfer agreement with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson: Reports

European giants reach transfer agreement with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 25, 2025 17:13 GMT
Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reached an agreement on personal terms with Bayern Munich ahead of moving to the Bundesliga, as per reports. The Senegal international is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, bringing his two-year stint at the club to an end.

Ad

German football journalist Christian Falk has revealed (via @AbsoluteChelsea) that Jackson has agreed transfer terms with the Bundesliga champions for a move this summer. The deal will now progress to a club-to-club stage, with Bayern Munich pushing for a loan move for the 24-year-old.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bayern Munich have been in the market for a new attacker to provide cover for Harry Kane this summer, particularly after losing both Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller. They tried to sign Vfb Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade but failed, and have also been linked with Blues ace Christopher Nkunku, as well.

Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Nicolas Jackson two years after signing the striker from Villarreal for around £30 million. The forward was left out of their squad for pre-season and has not featured on either of their matchday squads in the Premier League so far this season.

Ad

Jackson has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for Chelsea across two seasons. The talented striker last appeared for the Blues at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, playing three times for Enzo Maresca's side.

The Blues have added strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to their squad this summer, with both of them having featured more since the Club World Cup. Jackson has interest from multiple sides across Europe, and his club will be happy to let him leave.

Ad

Bournemouth in talks with Chelsea over move for defender: Reports

Premier League outfit Bournemouth have commenced talks with Chelsea over the transfer of France international Axel Disasi this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are looking to offload the centre-back after he failed to impress coach Enzo Maresca, with a transfer likely before the end of the summer window.

Ad

Romano reports that the Cherries have clear interest in Disasi after selling both Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi this summer. They are confident of finding an agreement with the Blues before the window slams shut on September 1st.

Axel Disasi spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa after only managing a handful of appearances in the first half of the season. The Blues are open to sending the former AS Monaco man to a Bournemouth side that signed Djordje Petrovic from them this summer.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications