European giants reach transfer agreement with Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson: Reports

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reached an agreement on personal terms with Bayern Munich ahead of moving to the Bundesliga, as per reports. The Senegal international is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, bringing his two-year stint at the club to an end.German football journalist Christian Falk has revealed (via @AbsoluteChelsea) that Jackson has agreed transfer terms with the Bundesliga champions for a move this summer. The deal will now progress to a club-to-club stage, with Bayern Munich pushing for a loan move for the 24-year-old.Bayern Munich have been in the market for a new attacker to provide cover for Harry Kane this summer, particularly after losing both Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller. They tried to sign Vfb Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade but failed, and have also been linked with Blues ace Christopher Nkunku, as well.Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Nicolas Jackson two years after signing the striker from Villarreal for around £30 million. The forward was left out of their squad for pre-season and has not featured on either of their matchday squads in the Premier League so far this season.Jackson has scored 30 goals and provided 12 assists in 81 appearances for Chelsea across two seasons. The talented striker last appeared for the Blues at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer, playing three times for Enzo Maresca's side.The Blues have added strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to their squad this summer, with both of them having featured more since the Club World Cup. Jackson has interest from multiple sides across Europe, and his club will be happy to let him leave.Bournemouth in talks with Chelsea over move for defender: ReportsPremier League outfit Bournemouth have commenced talks with Chelsea over the transfer of France international Axel Disasi this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are looking to offload the centre-back after he failed to impress coach Enzo Maresca, with a transfer likely before the end of the summer window.Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomanoLINK🚨🍒 Bournemouth are now in advanced talks to sign Axel Disasi as official, direct contact with Chelsea has been made. Clubs negotiating on final formula but Disasi clear top target for #AFCB and discussions underway. Bournemouth, confident to make it happen.Romano reports that the Cherries have clear interest in Disasi after selling both Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi this summer. They are confident of finding an agreement with the Blues before the window slams shut on September 1st.Axel Disasi spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Aston Villa after only managing a handful of appearances in the first half of the season. The Blues are open to sending the former AS Monaco man to a Bournemouth side that signed Djordje Petrovic from them this summer.