European giants ready to pay €100M fee to sign Real Madrid superstar this summer: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to pay €100 million for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes this summer. As reported by Madrid Zone on X, the Bavarian giants admire the Brazil international whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu hangs in the balance.

The report claims that Bayern Munich's priority target remains Liverpool winger Luis Diaz. However, they are eyeing Rodrygo as an alternative to the Colombian winger.

Bayern Munich have seen a €67.5 million bid for Diaz turned down by Liverpool as reported by Fabrizio Romano. However, Vincent Kompany's side remain very much keen on the 28-year-old.

Rodrygo, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the most coveted players attracting interest from several big clubs. The Brazilian saw his prominence diminish at Real Madrid last season and things have not improved under Xabi Alonso.

The 24-year-old has been named as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks. Now, Bayern Munich have also entered the chase for the two-time Champions League winner.

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Santos in a deal worth a reported €45 million. He has made 270 appearances for Los Blancos till date scoring 68 times while providing 51 assists.

A versatile attacker who can play on either flank as well as a number nine, he has earned 33 caps for Brazil as well. He is reportedly keen on a move this summer after becoming overshadowed by the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid to make a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make a take it or leave it offer for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate this summer. As reported by Spanish outlet AS, Los Blancos are looking to take advantage of the Frenchman's contract situation.

Konate has entered the final year of his deal at Anfield and is reportedly unwilling to sign a new deal. Liverpool find themselves in a tricky situation and could reportedly consider selling the defender for €50 million this summer.

Real Madrid are, however, willing to spend a maximum of €20 to €25 million for Konate's services. They believe that they can land the 26-year-old for nothing next summer if Liverpool don't lower their asking price.

Arne Slot's side are believed to be considering using Konate in a player plus cash deal to land Rodrygo. The Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is up in the air and the Reds are along a host of clubs interested in his signature.

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news.



