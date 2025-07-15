Real Madrid propose take-it-or-leave-it transfer fee to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate this summer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a take-it-or-leave-it transfer offer to sign Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate this summer. According to a report by AS, Real Madrid are looking to take advantage of Konate's contract situation and force Liverpool to sell him this summer. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract, and the talks over a new deal have stalled.

The Reds are open to selling Konate this summer and are demanding €50 million. However, Los Blancos are unwilling to pay the asking price and are set to make an offer of €20-25 million instead.

Real Madrid are confident that they can get the former RB Leipzig star as he is interested in joining them. The Spanish publication also adds that the LaLiga giants are open to waiting until next summer to sign Konate for free, if Liverpool don't bring down their asking price this summer.

Defense Central reported earlier this month that the Premier League champions were looking to use Konate in a player-plus-cash deal for Rodrygo. The Reds see the Brazilian as a good addition to the squad, and were reportedly willing to offer €35 million in cash, along with the defender, to secure the transfer.

Real Madrid target commented on Liverpool contract earlier this summer

Ibrahima Konate has already spoken about his Liverpool contract situation and claimed that everything posted on social media was fake. He revealed that nothing had been agreed with the club, nor had he made any big demands for his new deal.

Speaking ot the media on the last day of the Premier League season, Konate said (via The Athletic):

"You know, I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn't even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer and I replied to them with something, that is it. The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end… I want this, all of it is completely fake."

"And even the big journalists said in November that I am very close to signing the deal. I was like: 'Ah, they have more information than me?!'. It was not true at that moment, and that is why I was a little bit mad because it was not true at that moment. I knew at one moment people would think I didn't want to sign the contract, but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen."

The Guardian reported in June that Real Madrid target Konate was disappointed with Liverpool's latest offer.

