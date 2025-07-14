Liverpool ready to offer Ibrahima Konate and €35 million as part of deal to sign Real Madrid star: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ready to use Ibrahima Konate to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid. The Reds are willing to offer cash plus the Frenchman to get the winger this summer.

Ad

As per a report in Defensa Central, Liverpool are still not ruling out the departure of Luis Diaz, and are looking to lay the foundation to sign a left-winger. They have identified Rodrygo as the ideal player to get, and plan to make an offer.

The Spanish publication states that Arne Slot's side are aware of Real Madrid's interest in Konate, with Los Blancos looking to sign the defender for free next summer. Despite Konate being in the final year of his contract, Liverpool have not agreed an extension with him, which makes this the ideal opportunity for the Reds to use him in their bid to sign Rodrygo.

Ad

Trending

The Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to offer €35 million in cash along with the defender to sign Rodrygo, who has been slapped with a €100 million price tag, per UOL Esporte. Xabi Alonso did not use the winger in any of his starting XIs at the FIFA Club World Cup, and that has put his future at Santiago Bernabeu in the balance.

Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Rodrygo's situation, but the Gunners are yet to make a move for the winger. Bayern Munich are also interested, but their current plan remains to sign Diaz.

Ad

Liverpool should sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo, claimed Danny Murphy

Liverpool were urged to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo by Danny Murphy earlier this year when Mohamed Salah's contract talks were not progressing. The Egyptian has signed a new deal at the club, but it seems like the Reds could still chase Rodrygo.

Murphy was on talkSPORT when he said (via TEAMTalk):

Ad

"If Liverpool wanted one player to replace Mohamed Salah, the obvious choice for me would be Rodrygo from Real Madrid. I think he's a wonderful talent. I don't know what his contract situation is in Madrid, but I think of him because we've seeing him play at the highest level and winning Champions Leagues in the last couple of years."

Ad

"His numbers aren't like Salah's but he's a match winner. He can beat people, he's quick, he's playing in an environment where he's playing under huge pressure every week and dealing with it. Additionally they've got so many talented players at Real Madrid that maybe there is room for one of them to leave. So that would be the obvious standout for me."

Liverpool have also lost Diogo Jota this summer after his tragic car accident. The Reds have done a U-turn on Darwin Nunez's future at the club, per Corriere dello Sport, since they are short on numbers up front.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More