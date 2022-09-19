European giants regret turning down chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and plot ambitious January move for Manchester United superstar: Reports

Bayern Munich regret turning down the opportunity to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and plot a move for the forward in January, as per El Nacional.

There were huge question marks over Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford throughout the summer.

Several European clubs were touted with making a move for the legendary Portuguese forward, including Bayern, Real Madrid, and Chelsea.

The veteran striker ended up staying at United with Bayern rejecting the chance to sign the former Juventus forward.

The player's agent Jorge Mendes contacted the Bundesliga champions' board in an attempt to secure a move for the Portuguese to the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians were put off by the finances involved and the age of Ronaldo (37). This was despite the departure of talisman Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly still pushing for a departure from Old Trafford and Bayern may be changing their stance on the forward.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bayern Munich failed to score in a Bundesliga match for the first time in 87 games.



A lack of goalscoring potency up front for Julian Nagelsmann's side is starting to become a worry.

Bayern have not won any of their last four outings in the Bundesliga, drawing three and losing once.

There was belief that the arrival of Sadio Mane from Liverpool would be enough to deal with Lewandowski's exit.

However, the Senegalese forward has come in for criticism over his recent performances.

Bayern want a similar profile to that of Lewandowski and have started envisioning making a move for Ronaldo this January after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United will reportedly accept a bid in the region of €20 million.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal with the Red Devils. The Portuguese forward does have the option to extend it for a further year.

He managed 24 goals in 38 appearances last season but has found the net just once in eight appearances so far this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

Well done lads 🏽 🏽 Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points!Well done lads Happy to score and help the team win! 3 important points! Well done lads 👏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Gb7mTJcqqd

Cristiano Ronaldo resigned to bit part role at Manchester United this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched by Ten Hag

It appears that Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a guaranteed starter at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician dropped the prolific forward for four league matches which did result in four victories for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo came back in as a starter in United's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad on September 8.

He then started in the 2-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol on September 15, a game in which he scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot.

