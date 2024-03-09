European giants set to raid Arsenal this summer for underrated star - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly in talks with Arsenal to sign defender Jakub Kiwior in the summer, with Inter Milan also interested.

Kiwior joined the Gunners from Spezia Calcio for a reported fee of €25 million in January 2023. He had mostly been a second-choice centre-back behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Kiwior has earned more game time this season due to the north London side's injury issues. While Jurrien Timber suffered an ACL injury in his first Premier League game of the season, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also been injury-prone. Hence, manager Mikel Arteta has chosen to use Kiwior as a left-back.

As per Fichajes.net, Arsenal are now open to letting Kiwior leave on loan in the summer but with mandatory clauses. The Gunners aren't willing to send the Pole out on a simple loan or just an option to buy.

AC Milan have been interested in signing the 24-year-old for a while now and are in talks with the north London side for a potential move. There are still complications in a potential deal but a loan with a conditional mandatory clause could suit both parties.

Inter Milan are also interested in Kiwior but the Rossoneri appear to be in the pole position in the race.

Mikel Arteta on the potential impact of Arsenal's form on rivals

The Gunners have been in sensational form in the Premier League in 2024. They have won all seven of their league games this year, scoring 31 goals and conceding just three. They sit third in the standings, just two points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind Manchester City.

Arsenal will next face Brentford at home on Saturday, March 9. In a pre-match press conference, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about what message his side's form sends to their rivals. He answered:

"It's great because it shows the quality and the consistency that the team is showing. The way that we have scored those goals as well, not only the manner but as well the personnel is a really positive thing to see.

"Then there’s the fact that we are conceding very little defensively so those ingredients together are very powerful to get results and consistency and we want more."

Arsenal could potentially go to the top of the table after this weekend if they beat Brentford on Saturday. If Liverpool draw against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, the Gunners will be top on goal difference.