European giants set to rivals Manchester United and Liverpool for the transfer of Ligue 1 wonderkid - Reports

Lille wonderkid Leny Yoro, who has been subject of interest from Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks, is reportedly being courted by a host of European giants. As per French football expert Jonathan Johnson, the teenage prodigy has also drawn the attention of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

Johnson has claimed that scouts from clubs across the continent have been monitoring Yoro, but he does not see the youngster leaving in January. The Ligue 1 transfer guru has insisted that while a summer exit may be on the cards, Yoro is likely to stay put at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for now. Johnson told Caught Offside:

“Leny Yoro has impressed at Lille this season and is definitely showing himself to be one of the top talents in Ligue 1 at the moment. He’s somebody who I think is going to be in majorly high demand in the summer. We’ve already seen links with the big clubs in the Premier League – Liverpool, Man City, Man United – and my understanding is that PSG are also very keen on him, as well as a number of other clubs from across Europe."

He added:

“As things stand, I don’t expect Yoro to make a move away from Lille this January. It’s probably the best thing for his development to stay where he is and keep playing, and I also can’t see Lille agreeing to any sort of deal to sell him now."

Johnson, however, suggested that Lille might be tempted to sell their brightest talent if they receive a massive offer. He suggested that Real Madrid could be looking to sign the 18-year-old this month to deal with the injury-crisis in defence. He said:

“Let’s see what happens, though, because something like an injury crisis at one of the major clubs, and a big enough offer, might make Lille consider a sale. We’ve seen that Real Madrid are missing key players in that position, so another injury might mean they step up their pursuit of a defender this January, and if they were to do that they would probably want something more long-term, as opposed to a stop-gap solution, in which case Yoro seems like the ideal profile.”

Aged just 18, Yoro is regarded as one of the brightest young defenders on the planet and is already a regular for Lille. The Manchester United target has featured 37 times for Les Dogues already and is also a France under-21 international.

Thanks to his massive 6'3" frame, eye for a pass, and technical elegance, Yoro could be a world-class ball-playing defender in the making. He has been strongly linked with Manchester United and Liverpool for quite a while now, but the two clubs could face plenty of competition.

Liverpool and Manchester United set to go head to head for Real Madrid target: Reports

Argentine youngster Federico Redondo is at the centre of a three-way battle among European giants Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, as per Teamtalk. The highly rated defensive midfielder has emerged as a coveted player, having entered the final year of his deal with Argentinos Juniors.

Son of Real Madrid great Fernando Redondo, Federico Redondo has shown plenty of promise and is just 20 years old. The Liverpool and Manchester United target is predominantly a defensive midfielder, just like his father, and is blessed with both physicality and technique.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing the youngster as they look to bolster their midfield for the future. Manchester United are also looking to add more quality and depth to their midfield ranks. Available for just £8 million, Redondo could prove to be a massive bargain.