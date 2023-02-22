European giants set to send Barcelona outcast back to Camp Nou in the summer following unsuccessful loan move - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly looking to send Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest back to Camp Nou following his unsuccessful loan move. The Rossonerri are not thinking of making the USMNT international's loan move permanent for €20 million.

Dest came up through Ajax's youth academy and made a good impression with the Dutch side's senior team before moving to the Blaugrana in 2020. He has, however, made only 14 appearances for Milan since his loan move last summer.

He has struggled with injuries and poor form this season.

He played 72 games for the Spanish giants, scoring three goals and providing four assists before his move to Italy. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the full-back is not expected to make his move a permanent one.

Barcelona have used Jules Kounde as their first-choice right-back in recent times.

Manager Xavi Hernandez is not a keen admirer of Dest and it's unlikely that he will win his place back.

Barcelona manager Xavi spoke ahead of the Manchester United clash

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona are set to take on Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League play-off clash at Old Trafford on February 23. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“I have very good memories of the games I played in England, simply because it is so special to play there — it is the cradle of football. The stadiums, the fans, who do not stop cheering . . . everything has a very special flavour that is not seen anywhere else in the world. So imagine, it is such a pleasure for me to go back to Old Trafford, one of the best stadiums and biggest teams in the world.”

Speaking about Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, Xavi said:

“He is very good, I like him a lot. He has built a team and is getting the best out of all his players. That speaks well of him. Tactically he is very good and he handles the dressing room very well. He is getting all the talent out of his players. You see Sancho, Rashford, the Portuguese guy [Bruno Fernandes]. And look how Fred is playing.”

The first leg between the two teams ended in a 2-2 draw at the Spotify Camp Nou last week.

