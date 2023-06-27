European giants submit €70 million offer to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly made a €70 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to the Athletic, the Bavarians have moved for Kane and offered Spurs a €70 million plus add-ons deal. The England captain's contract has a year left, and he has been mooted for a potential departure this summer.

Harry Kane sits atop Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel's wishlist for a new center-forward this summer. The Bundesliga champions are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski who joined Barcelona last summer.

The 29-year-old has long been regarded as one of English football's greatest-ever strikers. He was in typically sensational form this past season, bagging 32 goals in 49 games across competitions.

Manchester United hold a long-term interest in Kane stemming back to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's days in charge at Old Trafford. The Spurs frontman still is a target for the Red Devils with Erik ten Hag a known admirer.

However, Tottenham have been difficult in trying to negotiate a deal for Kane in the past for potential suitors. Manchester City found this out back in 2021 when they targeted the player. The Cityzens boss Pep Guardiola claims the Lilywhites rejected four bids for the striker.

Yet, Bayern's interest is intriguing as it has always been believed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be more willing to sell to a foreign club. Many are pushing for Harry Kane to get a move this summer to finally win a trophy. He has failed to do so during his club career and Tuchel's men just won the Bundesliga title.

However, it is also presumed that the prolific forward wants to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record. The Newcastle United icon scored 260 goals making him the all-time top scorer. Kane currently sits on 213 goals in 320 league games.

Harry Kane admits that he wants to end his career having won trophies

The England skipper wants to win team trophies.

Tottenham have failed to win a trophy since 2008 and their trophy draught has plagued Harry Kane's career. The closest he came to silverware was in 2019 when Spurs lost the UEFA Champions League final 2-0 to Liverpool.

The England captain admitted in 2021 before City were chasing his signature that summer that he wanted to win trophies during his career. He said (via Sky Sports):

"When I look back at the end of my career, these are all the things I'll go over and take in a little bit more, but the goal right now as a player is to win team trophies."

Harry Kane has also failed to win trophies on the international stage. He again featured in a final back in 2021 but England suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the European Championships.

