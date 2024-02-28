European giants in talks to appoint Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders as manager: Reports

Ajax are reportedly in talks to appoint Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders as their head coach next season.

Lijnders has been with the Merseysiders since 2018 and he has done a superb job alongside Jurgen Klopp. He has helped them win the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, among other trophies.

There have been suggestions that the 41-year-old could be appointed as Liverpool's first-team manager after Jurgen Klopp steps down at the end of the season. But according to Dutch news publication De Telegraaf (via @AnythingLFC_ on X), he could be in line for a job at Ajax.

Lijnders has dismissed suggestions that he will stay at Anfield after Klopp's exit, stating that he will also leave the club alongside the German. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Nah, I was really clear. We knew in the summer this was the end. I had offers last year, my heart always said yes but my loyalty to Jurgen always said no. We will end this project together."

Ajax, meanwhile, have struggled in the Eredivisie this season and are currently fifth — 29 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven after 23 matches. They parted ways with Maurice Steijn in October 2023 and appointed John van't Schip as the interim head coach.

The team, though, have continued to struggle and a new manager is expected to take over in the summer.

Pep Lijnders refuses to think about future beyond Liverpool yet

While Pep Lijnders has made it clear that he would leave Liverpool this summer, he is currently focused on ending his stint at Anfield in a strong manner.

Lijnders refused to discuss too much about his future yet and stated that agents are there to take care of that. He said in a recent interview (via GOAL):

"I feel it's the project of a lot of people. And it is the right way to do it like this. That the club will find a new coach with new elements. I am excited to manage. To go to find the right club who really wants [me]. But until the last final of the season I am focused on Liverpool and don't even know what's happening now. That is why we have agents, no?"

The Reds recently lifted the Carabao Cup and are still active in the FA Cup and the Europa League. Klopp's side are also leading the Premier League title race at this point, with second-placed Manchester City just one point behind them after 26 matches.