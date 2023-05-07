European giants unwilling to part ways with 2022 World Cup winner amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea - Reports

The race to sign Inter Milan's phenomenal striker Lautaro Martinez is heating up, with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly vying for his signature. However, the Nerazzurri are not interested in parting ways with their World Cup-winning forward, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

As one of the world's best forwards, it's no wonder that the Premier League giants have set their sights set on the Argentine sensation. Notably, reports in February (via HITC) revealed Arsenal and Manchester United's interest in acquiring the striker during the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea have also joined the pursuit, eager to bolster their attacking options.

Marcus Rashford has been in impressive form this season for the Red Devils, but he is not a natural striker. Arsenal, who have Gabriel Jesus, could also benefit from Martinez's incredible talent, given the Brazilian international's lack of prolificacy. Chelsea have struggled in attack this season, with Erling Haaland scoring more Premier League goals than the entire club combined.

The allure of Martinez's goal-scoring prowess is undeniable. He has 19 goals and five assists in Serie A this season. His previous season saw him net 21 goals and provide three assists, underlining his consistency in front of goal. However, hopes of securing the Argentine maestro may be dashed for both Premier League clubs.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has reported that Inter Milan are unwilling to part ways with their prized asset at any cost. This unwavering stance by the European giants may leave Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea in the lurch, forcing them to look elsewhere for their desired attacking reinforcements.

Achraf Hakimi on the radar: Chelsea and Manchester United eye PSG right-back amid potential squad overhaul

Paris Saint-Germain's highly-regarded right-back Achraf Hakimi could find himself on the move this summer if tempting offers from Chelsea and Manchester United come knocking.

Despite the French club's preference to keep him, journalist Jonathan Johnson suggests that PSG may be gearing up for a squad overhaul, leaving few other lucrative options for generating funds.

The Moroccan international has previously attracted interest from Stamford Bridge, and Johnson notes (via CaughtOffside) that recent whispers link him to Old Trafford as well. Hakimi's exceptional skills would undoubtedly make him a valuable asset for either club, strengthening their respective backlines.

However, Johnson cautions that Hakimi's decision to switch to Stamford Bridge might be unlikely at this time, as the Blues have no prospects of participating in European football next season. This consideration could prove to be a determining factor in the 24-year-old's decision, with United potentially emerging as the more attractive option.

