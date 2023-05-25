European giants unwilling to spend more than €20m to sign Chelsea star this summer: Reports

AC Milan are reportedly hesitant to break the bank for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, putting forth a maximum bid of €20m. This figure, however, falls short of the valuation the Blues have placed on their player, sparking an intense negotiation process, according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Loftus-Cheek has rocketed to the top of Milan's transfer wishlist for their 2023-24 campaign. The 27-year-old midfield dynamo, whose contract at Stamford Bridge isn't due to expire until June 2024, has sparked interest in the European footballing powerhouse.

However, the stage is set for tense negotiations, as Il Corriere dello Sport stressed Milan's unwillingness to part with more than the stipulated €20m to bring Loftus-Cheek onboard. Despite this, Chelsea have set their sights on a significantly loftier figure for their central midfielder.

Past transactions, however, indicate that this tense negotiation process may not spell doom for Loftus-Cheek's potential move. Milan and Chelsea share a history of cordial dealings, successfully completing multiple transfers in recent years.

The Milanese side has welcomed the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud in 2021 and 2022 respectively, while also hosting Tiemoue Bakayoko on a two-year loan deal ending this June. The Frenchman's imminent return to Stamford Bridge marks the end of yet another successful cross-channel collaboration.

It is this shared history of negotiation and compromise that leaves both sides hopeful for a quick resolution in the Loftus-Cheek saga.

Barcelona interested in Chelsea's midfield maestro N'Golo Kante

Barcelona are reportedly leaving no stone unturned in their search for a fitting successor to their celebrated captain Sergio Busquets. In that regard, Gerard Romero has reported (via Barca Universal) that the radar of the Catalan giants has zeroed in on Chelsea dynamo N'Golo Kante.

As the exit of their long-standing skipper looms, Barca are sizing up as many as six potential candidates to fill the significant boots left vacant by Busquets. At the heart of their decision-making process, the name N'Golo Kante seems to be looming large.

Romero indicates that Kante's representatives have been proactive, putting their client's name in the hat with the Blaugrana bigwigs. This move comes hot on the heels of Busquets' announcement that he will be parting ways with the Catalan club.

The industrious Frenchman's link to Barca is nothing new, having been associated with a potential move to the club in the past. Mateu Alemany, a director at Barcelona, is reportedly a strong advocate for bringing the Chelsea midfielder on board.

