European giants want to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on a free transfer in 2023: Reports

Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to El Nacional.

The Serie A giants are looking to reinforce their squad and return to being competitive once again following their underwhelming start to the season. The Bianconeri have reportedly identified Kroos as an option to give their squad a much-needed boost as they aim to reclaim their spot among Europe's elite clubs.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN Toni Kroos is ready to leave Real Madrid in the summer, Juventus, PSG & Manchester United are in the race to sign him, But the price tag of the German midfielder is €100m. [ @okdiario Toni Kroos is ready to leave Real Madrid in the summer, Juventus, PSG & Manchester United are in the race to sign him, But the price tag of the German midfielder is €100m. [@okdiario] https://t.co/MpPypMAQbF

It is not yet clear how the Spanish giants will respond to the Old Lady's interest in the player. However, there are reasons to believe that a potential transfer could materialize.

To start with, Real Madrid have refused to tie the midfielder to a new contract, with his current deal running out next summer. The two parties could finally end up calling time on their relationship as it doesn't look like the club wants to extend the German's stay.

It is worth noting that the Liga giants already have reliable options to take charge of affairs in the center of the pitch for the next 10-15 years. The trio of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Federico Valverde have been nothing short of exceptional and have proven to be up to the task.

DSports @dukamnetisports Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid and former German international Toni Kroos and are willing to pay £40M for the midfielder. Juventus are interested in signing Real Madrid and former German international Toni Kroos and are willing to pay £40M for the midfielder. https://t.co/ZVuqkmdqF9

Toni Kroos remains a pivotal figure in Carlo Ancelotti's squad this season. The midfielder has made 18 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions since the campaign kicked off, recording one goal and four assists to his name.

How Toni Kroos could benefit from leaving Real Madrid in 2023

What does the future hold for Kroos?

Everything has an end. In Toni Kroos' case, it makes a lot of sense to leave while the ovation is loud, especially when there are serious top-quality options on the table.

Should Kroos end up parting ways with the Spanish giants in 2023, the German would become a free agent. This would grant him the privilege to select his new destination without any form of interruption or pressure from the club.

The midfielder would also get a financial windfall from joining a new club as a free agent, which could be very important considering that he doesn't have much time left in his career.

