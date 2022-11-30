European giants willing to double midfielder's salary to fend off Arsenal interest: Reports

Arsenal are set to be handed a massive blow, with AC Milan reportedly ready to offer a double-your-salary offer to Gunners target Ismael Bennacer.

As per a report on CalcioMercatoWeb, AC Milan are keen to keep their midfielder and are ready to offer a big contract. He currently earns around €1.7 million and is looking to negotiate a new deal worth double that.

Another report by CalcioMercatoWeb, claims Mikel Arteta's side were ready to offer Thomas Partey as part of the deal, which included €20 million in cash. The Italian club, however, won't be selling Bennacer for less than €60 million.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet This masterclass from Ismaël Bennacer.



His left-foot is a wand. 🪄



This masterclass from Ismaël Bennacer.His left-foot is a wand. 🇩🇿 This masterclass from Ismaël Bennacer. 🎩His left-foot is a wand. ✨🪄🇩🇿https://t.co/iFMSpbaFAg

The AC Milan midfielder recently changed his agent and appointed Mino Raiola’s cousin Enzo to negotiate a new deal with the Serie A side. The agent is also in talks with other clubs and is willing to force a move as the midfielder's contract runs out in 2024.

Bennacer has played 126 matches for AC Milan since joining from Empoli in 2019.

Ismael Bennacer was at Arsenal in the youth system

Ismael Bennacer spent two seasons at Arsenal but never managed to break into the first team. He joined the club from Arles in 2015 but was loaned out to Tours in 2016 before he was sold to Empoli in 2017.

Speaking to Goal about his move to Arsenal, he said:

"Why didn't it work there? I arrived in England in July. The first two months I stayed in a hotel because I didn't want to go and live with a family I didn't know. I was 17, I was not of age and I couldn't live alone, so my sister come to stay with me. Then Chaines joins me, with whom I had been engaged since school and who would become my wife in England."

He also spoke about not being able to fit into his role at the club and the pressure he felt, saying:

"In September, finally, I see the pitch. In the League Cup, against Sheffield: Chamberlain gets hurt, Walcott gets in his place and after two minutes he gets hurt too, so Wenger throws me in."

He added:

"The problem is that he puts a lot of space on the left of the front three: it's a role I've never played. I felt crazy pressure on me. I lost a few balls, but I also recovered fewer. After that I didn't play anymore, but I have no regrets: I trained with important players like Özil and Cazorla."

Continuing about his move, the former Arsenal youngster said:

"I still had a four-year contract with the English club, but I went where they really wanted me. I didn't know Empoli, but I accepted to go down from the Premier League to the Italian Serie B because that was the club that wanted me most of all."

Bennacer is also a target for Chelsea and Liverpool, and the Blues are ready to make a big offer for the Algerian star.

Get Tunisia vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes