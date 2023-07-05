European giants willing to offer blank cheque to sign Thibaut Courtois from Real Madrid: Reports

PSG are reportedly planning a stunning swoop for Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois. They are keen on bolstering their squad and see the Belgian as one of the best possible signings of the summer.

As per a report in El Nacional, PSG do not believe that Gianluigi Donnarumma can be the one to trust between the posts and are looking for a change. They are not willing to compromise and are looking to sign one of the best in the world.

The report claims Courtois is the top target this summer after Al-Khelaïfi decided he was not looking to go into the new season with Donnarumma as the goalkeeper. The PSG president wants to get the Belgian keeper away from Real Madrid and is pushing for the deal to happen.

Courtois has a contract until 2026 and Real Madrid will have the edge in negotiations. Unlike PSG's move for Neymar, where they activated the €222 million release clause, the Ligue1 side will not be able to afford the €700 release clause of the Belgian keeper.

PSG target had a tough time after Real Madrid's season got over

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois expressed his shock last month after new Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco revealed dressing room talks to the media. The Real Madrid goalkeeper was accused of leaving the camp after not getting the captaincy armband for the match.

The Belgian was supposed to be the captain in the next game but was reportedly not happy with the manager handing the armband to Romelu Lukaku. He wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram and said:

"This afternoon I was surprised to hear the coach's press conference in which he gave a partial and subjective account of a private conversation we had after the match against Austria. I want to make it clear that it is not the first time or the last time that I talk to a coach about issues related to a locker room, but it is the first time that someone decides to tell it publicly. I am deeply disappointed with this, but I want to make it clear that the coach's assessments do not fit with reality."

Thibaut added:

"In that conversation, I asked him, not for direct benefit, to explain and make decisions to avoid situations that in the past have harmed us while always looking for the general benefit. To be or not to be the national team captain is neither a whim nor a random decision. It should be his decision and that is what I tried to convey to him. Unfortunately, I did not achieve my purpose."

He continued:

"Furthermore, yesterday afternoon, I underwent a check-up for a problem in my right knee. The medical team of my club and the national team were in contact and reviewed all the corresponding material to make the decision to leave the training camp."

Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin Trophy last year after playing a big part in helping Real Madrid clinch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League title. He started in all 13 matches of the team in that tournament and kept five clean sheets, including one in the final.

