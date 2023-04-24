European giants willing to pay €30m to sign Barcelona star as potential replacement for on-loan Real Madrid player - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly ready to give Ferran Torres a way out of Barcelona. The San Siro side are keen on signing the Spaniard and are willing to pay €30 million for him.

As per a report in Fichajes, Barcelona are looking to part ways with Torres in the summer as they look to raise funds for potential signings. The Spaniard has lost his place in Xavi's starting XI and with reports of Lionel Messi coming back, his chances are going to diminish further.

The winger is ready to leave the club and has offers on his table. Atletico Madrid were previously linked with the forward as Luis Enrique was close to taking over at the Rojiblancos.

AC Milan are the latest to show interest in the former Manchester City star as they look for a Brahim Diaz replacement. The Spanish star is close to rejoining Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti plans to use him next season.

Why did Ferran Torres leave Manchester City for Barcelona?

Ferran Torres wanted to play more often and jumped on the chance to join Barcelona in the 2022 summer transfer window. He moved to Camp Nou for a reported €55 million deal, but has not managed to seal his place in the starting XI.

Speaking to the club's official site after joining, the forward said:

"I feel good. It's a little hard to move clubs in January, but Manchester City let me leave easily. [City] were winning everything, but when you don't have the opportunities you want, you consider other options. Xavi wanted me, and it was a no-brainer. I've always said it, it was very clear to me. I went to City to return to one of the greats in Spain. I was prepared to assume this responsibility. I want to return Barca to the place where it deserves."

He added:

"As a winger I don't consider myself a striker, it's not up to me to score goals. I'm capable of scoring, when I can I have to give assists, but I'm proud that it has given the team more work than the goal. I'm ambitious and I don't want to fail, but I don't mess with my head at all."

Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill and raise funds via transfers to stay within the La Liga limits.

Poll : 0 votes