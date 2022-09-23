Everton close to agreeing new contract with Chelsea target - Reports

Everton are close to tying down Chelsea target Anthony Gordon to a new deal according to I News. The report claims that talks between Gordon and the Toffees are progressing extremely well.

As per I News, the Merseysiders are willing to offer the youngster a new deal that would see him acknowledged as one of the most exciting young prospects in the Premier League. The England Under 21 international is expected to be handed a significant increase in his wages.

Gordon is already contracted at Goodison Park until the summer of 2025 but Everton are incredibly happy with the player's rapid improvement.

The Toffees are also looking to deter interest from the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, who were all interested in securing Gordon's signature in the summer. Everton manager Frank Lampard is said to be hugely impressed with Gordon and wants to build his side around the dynamic attacker.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "I like his strength of character"



"I like his strength of character"Why are so many clubs after Anthony Gordon?

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea were prepared to fork out a £60 million transfer fee for the Englishman this summer. However, the Toffees managed to retain Gordon, who has been their best player this season.

Everton have hardly impressed thus far this campaign but Gordon has been lively for them up front despite his team's struggles. The youngster has found the back of the net twice in seven games this season.

The coveted attacker been used both as a number nine as well as on either flank by Lampard in the ongoing campaign.

Will Chelsea revive their interest in the Everton prodigy?

Fans will have to wait and see whether Chelsea decides to pursue signing Anthony Gordon in the future. With Thomas Tuchel sacked earlier this month, it remains to be seen whether new manager Graham Potter is also interested in signing the youngster.

Andros Townsend on Anthony Gordon: "He's been very good, obviously he burst onto the scene last season. People are saying can he do it again, can he add goals to his game. He's scored a few this season, we're very lucky to have kept him this window."

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed that the West London club have retained their interest in the England under-21 international and could return for his signature. He told GiveMeSport:

“I think it’s up to Everton to change his mind. Otherwise, they’re going to be in the same situation they were with him come January. It may be that the interest from those two clubs has waned a bit by then. We’ll see."

"But if he has a brilliant few months, you can guarantee that Spurs, Chelsea and possibly other teams will be sniffing around because they know from his advisors that Gordon is not about to sign a new long-term deal tomorrow with Everton.”

