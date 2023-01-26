Everton eye £25 million move for Chelsea star - Reports

Everton are willing to pay up to £25 million for Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech in January, as per Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol (h/t @FootballDaily).

The Morocco international has struggled for playing time this season, starting just four Premier League games so far. He was part of the Morocco team that finished fourth in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 29-year-old is still seen by many as a quality playmaker with the ability to make a difference in the final third. A move to Goodison Park could prove to be useful for both parties.

Everton will get a seasoned player with two-and-a-half years of experience in England's top flight. For Ziyech, it could be an opportunity to play regularly and make the most of the remainder of his prime years.

According to Solhekol, the Toffees have shown an interest in the player but haven't come up with a bid yet. He said:

"Here's information from one source that Everton were willing to pay up to 25 million for [Hakim] Ziyech. Everton are saying there's been no official bid. Again, would he want to move from Chelsea and the Champions League to a club in Everton's position?"

The Merseyside-based outfit are in 19th position after 20 league games, having amassed just 15 points so far. Chelsea are 10th but have a Champions League round-of-16 date with Borussia Dortmund.

They have also invested heavily in their squad, spending close to £460 million on transfers under new owner Todd Boehly. Everton, meanwhile, are without a permanent manager after sacking Frank Lampard earlier this week.

It remains to be seen if Ziyech is willing to test himself in the lower echelons of the Premier League. The 2020 Eredivisie 'Player of the Year' has two-and-a-half years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea eyeing a move for Everton midfielder - reports

According to the Telegraph (h/t Liverpool Echo), Chelsea are monitoring midfielder Amadou Onana's situation at Everton.

The Belgium international arrived at Goodison Park this summer for a fee of £33 million. He has since been a regular feature in their first-team set-up, scoring once and assisting another goal in 18 league games.

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will be seduced by a move to Stamford Bridge, where manager Graham Potter could use young blood in his midfield. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, both 31, are on the decline and could leave as free agents this summer.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, has been deemed expendable if the price is right. Hence, a move for Onana, who still has four-and-a-half years left on his contract, could make sense for the west London giants.

