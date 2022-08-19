Everton identify former Manchester United attacker as potential replacement for Chelsea target Anthony Gordon: Reports

Former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj is viewed as a potential option to replace Chelsea target Anthony Gordon at Everton, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Gordon has emerged as a serious target for Chelsea in the final stretch of the transfer window. The Blues have already had a bid worth £40 million turned down by Everton for the 21-year-old.

The Merseyside-based club maintain that they do not intend to sell Gordon this summer. However, there have been suggestions that they could be tempted to change their stance if they receive an offer of around £50 million.

Gordon's desire to move to Chelsea could also force Everton's hand this summer. The Toffees thus appear to be looking at potential options to replace the England Under-21s international.

Former Manchester United attacker Januzaj has popped up on Everton's radar as a possible candidate, according to the aforementioned source. He is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League this summer.

However, the Toffees' interest in Januzaj is dependent on Gordon's future at the club, as per the report. The 27-year-old is thus waiting to see if Frank Lampard's side will make a move for him.

Januzaj has been without a club since his contract with Real Sociedad expired earlier this summer. He has reportedly refused every offer that has come his way as he is holding out for a move to England.

The Belgium international made 44 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last season. He scored five goals and provided three assists for the Spanish club in the process.

It is worth noting that Januzaj began his senior playing career at Manchester United. He netted five goals and registered six assists from 63 matches for the Red Devils before joining Sociedad in 2017.

How have Chelsea and Manchester United fared this season?

Manchester United have had a calamitous start to their life under new manager Erik ten Hag. They have lost both their matches in the Premier League so far and find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Chelsea, on the other hand, sit seventh in the table, having earned four points so far. They beat Everton in their season opener and then played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Like Manchester United, Januzaj's suitors Everton have also had a poor start to their season. They have lost both their matches and are placed 18th in the table.

