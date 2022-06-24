Everton interested in move to sign former Liverpool star: Reports

Everton are reportedly plotting a move for former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, whose nightmare spell at Paris Saint-Germain may end this summer.

Wijnaldum, 31, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool as a free agent last summer having had huge success with the Reds. The Dutch midfielder won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League during his time at Anfield, making 237 appearances and scoring 22 goals.

He joined PSG with a growing reputation as being one of Europe's most consistent midfielders with some impressive performances at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the former Newcastle midfielder soon fell down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. He finished his debut season having made 38 appearances in all competitions. The Dutchman started only 18 of those fixtures under Mauricio Pochettino.

According to 90min, Everton are keeping tabs on Wijnaldum, with PSG keen to offload the midfielder.

The former Liverpool man has two years left on his current deal with the Ligue 1 champions and the French side preferably want to sell the Dutchman. However, a loan move is reportedly more likely.

Everton need to revitalize their midfield options as Fabian Delph is set to depart. Meanwhile, Donny Van de Beek will return to Manchester United following his loan spell.

Only five players have played for both Merseyside rivals in the Premier League era. These include David Burrows, Don Hutchinson, Nick Barmby, Abel Xavier and Sander Westerveld.

Wijnaldum could be set to join that list in a transfer that would certainly add another layer to the fiery Merseyside derby.

Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum gaining interest from a number of Premier League sides

Wijnaldum became a hit at Anfield

Everton could break some Liverpool fans' hearts by luring Wijnaldum to the blue side of Merseyside. The Dutch midfielder became somewhat of a fan favorite during his time at Anfield, but he may be given the opportunity to reject the Toffees.

As per the aforementioned 90min report, Premier League trio Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are also showing an interest in the midfielder.

Meanwhile, there is also interest from Germany and Spain but Wijnaldum's preference is to return to the Premier League where he flourished.

The Dutch midfielder's situation at the Parc des Princes has put his place in the Netherlands national side at risk.

Dutch national team manager Louis van Gaal decided against calling up the 31-year-old for his side's recent UEFA Nations League fixtures.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Wijnaldum will be well-advised to earn more first-team action to secure his spot in the 26-man squad.

