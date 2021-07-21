Everton keen on signing Manchester United star – reports

Everton have reportedly joined West Ham United in the race to sign Manchester United's Jesse Lingard. The Toffees are looking to revamp their squad and view the Englishman as the ideal fit.

New Everton boss Rafael Benitez has drawn up a list of players he wants to sign this summer, with the Red Devils midfielder right at the top.

West Ham United have also been trying to secure a move for the Manchester United star, but have not managed to agree a deal. The Red Devils are reportedly in no hurry to sell their players and are also open to the idea of keeping Lingard at the club.

Always got time for the fans ❤️ Amazing support today thank you 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KVkQUmFkjQ — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 18, 2021

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated he has plans for Lingard if the Englishman decides to stay at Old Trafford.

Lingard struggled for game time at Manchester United last season and was subsequently loaned out to West Ham, where he impressed.

The 28-year-old scored nine goals and provided five assists in 16 games for the Hammers, helping them finish sixth in the Premier League.

Jesse Lingard urged to leave Manchester United

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole has urged Jesse Lingard to leave Manchester United this summer. Cole believes the Englishman should move to West Ham to gain more playing time.

So close to a special goal for @JesseLingard 😱#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2021

He told talkSPORT:

"He's done brilliant last season [at West ham] and he has had some good seasons at Man United. I think he has outgrown that position, the way they look at him now, he is a bigger player than that. I think he can go somewhere and be the main man. But it's up to him and what his ambitions in life are. Talking about another scenario like Declan Rice, what are his ambitions, does he want to go to a Man United?"

"But then you have the other way round as well, someone that has been a bit part player that wants to be the main man elsewhere. So it depends what perspective you look at football and what you want as a player. For me, I think he should just go and fill his boots at West Ham."

