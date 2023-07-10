Everton make enquiry over move to sign Manchester United star: Reports

Everton have reportedly made an enquiry over signing Manchester United's Tom Heaton this summer.

According to the Mirror, Erik ten Hag has already blocked Heaton from joining newly-promoted Premier League team Luton Town. Everton have now entered the fray as they search for Asmir Begovic's replacement, who left the club as a free agent earlier this month.

Everton currently have Jordan Pickford as their undisputed No. 1. Manchester United, meanwhile, are interested in signing Andre Onana from Inter Milan, who is valued at around £60 million.

So far, the best the Red Devils have been able to manage is a £50 million offer for the Cameroonian custodian. In the event he moves to Old Trafford, the 27-year-old will replace David de Gea, whose exit as a free agent has been confirmed by the club.

Manchester United are also said to be signing another goalkeeper after they land Onana. It remains to be seen what it will mean for Heaton, who could have to settle for little to no playing time for the club next season.

The 37-year-old still has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford and played just 180 minutes of football across competitions last season. His most notable spell came at Burnley, where he kept 65 clean sheets in 200 appearances across a six-year spell.

All of those games were managed by then-Clarets boss Sean Dyche, who is currently Everton's head coach.

David de Gea believes it is the 'right time' for Manchester United exit

David de Gea's exit earlier this month brought an end to his glittering 12-year-long career at Manchester United.

The Spaniard was signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and went on to play as the club's No. 1 goalkeeper for the 12 seasons that followed. During his stay at Old Trafford, he kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances and won eight trophies, including the Premier League title.

An excerpt from the 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper's farewell message to the Red Devils faithful read, via the aforementioned source:

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together.

Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings. Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all."

De Gea was the last player in United's squad who was coached by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Poll : 0 votes