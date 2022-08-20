Everton set to sign Ajax star on loan - Reports

Everton are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus on an inital loan deal, according to Sky Sports.

Everton have had a poor start to their 2022-23 season, losing both their league games so far. They currently find themselves sitting 18th in the table, with zero points to their name.

The Toffees are thus keen to further strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes. Frank Lampard has added Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre to his ranks this summer, but wants more signings.

Lampard's side are particularly interested in bringing in an attack-minded midfielder. It appears they have zeroed in on Ajax's Kudus as the ideal candidate to strengthen the area

Everton are set to sign the Ghana international on a loan deal, according to the aforementioned source. They will also reportedly have the option to make the move permanent.

The 22-year-old seems to be on his way to Goodison Park, but the finer details of the transfer are yet to be known. It is unclear how much the Toffees would have to pay to buy the player.

Ajax acquired Kudus' services from Danish club Nordsjaelland for around £8 million in 2020. The midfielder has since made 45 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie giants, contributing 10 goals in the process.

Frank Darkwah @Blaqqkoffi It is believed Mohammed Kudus is unhappy at Ajax and desires to move elsewhere after Everton showed interest…Kudus fancy a move to Everton and ready to move from Ajax It is believed Mohammed Kudus is unhappy at Ajax and desires to move elsewhere after Everton showed interest…Kudus fancy a move to Everton and ready to move from Ajax

However, the Ghanian clocked just 450 minutes of playing time for Ajax's first-team last season, with injuries hindering his progress. He is thus keen to seek a move away from Amsterdam, according to journalist Frank Darkwah.

Kudus will be determined to secure regular playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With a move to Everton in the pipeline, he will be hopeful of establishing himself as a key player for Lampard.

Everton keen to move Dele Alli on

Meanwhile, Everton are looking to part ways with Dele Alli before the transfer window closes. They are hopeful that the midfielder will accept a move to Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC



Details now discussed with Ajax to complete Mohamed Kudus deal very soon. Everton are waiting for Dele Alli to decide on Besiktas proposal. Club open to accept both loan or permanent move for Dele, but there's no green light yet on player side.Details now discussed with Ajax to complete Mohamed Kudus deal very soon. Everton are waiting for Dele Alli to decide on Besiktas proposal. Club open to accept both loan or permanent move for Dele, but there's no green light yet on player side. 🔵 #EFC Details now discussed with Ajax to complete Mohamed Kudus deal very soon.

The Merseyside-based club signed Alli from Tottenham Hotspur in January for a deal worth up to £40 million. The 26-year-old has since made 13 Premier League appearances for them.

While Alli has featured in the Toffees' two league matches this season, he does not appear to have a significant place in Lampard's plans. He could thus be forced to leave the club.

Lampard's side are prepared to allow Alli to join Besiktas permanently or on loan, as per Fabrizio Romano. It now remains to be seen if the player is open to the move.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer