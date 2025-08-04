  • home icon
  • Everton submit bid to sign 26-year-old Chelsea star; Blues open to transfer: Fabrizio Romano

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 04, 2025 11:32 GMT
Everton have submitted an offer to sign Chelsea star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on a permanent basis this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Toffees have become the first side to make an official approach for the midfielder, who the Blues are open to selling.

The report from the journalist has revealed that Dewsbury-Hall is a player of interest to Everton, and talks are presently ongoing over his transfer. The versatile midfielder was an important squad player for Enzo Maresca's side during their impressive 2024-25 campaign, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Maresca brought Dewsbury-Hall along with him from Leicester City last summer, with the Blues paying around £30 million for his services. He did not manage to break into their starting XI but featured prominently for their second-string squad in the Conference League.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made 36 appearances across all competitions for the Blues, with only 13 of them coming in the Premier League. He found it impossible to dislodge £100 million midfielders Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez from the XI, as well as superstar Cole Palmer. He made his mark in the Conference League, where he scored four goals and provided two assists in 15 games.

Fulham were credited with showing an interest in the 26-year-old English midfielder weeks ago but their interest has since gone cold. Chelsea are not actively pushing for a sale for the midfielder, but the arrivals of Dario Essugo and Andrey Santos may force him to choose to leave the club.

Everton are looking to add another midfielder after Abdoulaye Doucoure was allowed to leave the club as a free agent this summer. Dewsbury-Hall's top-flight experience will be a key factor in David Moyes' pursuit of him.

Chelsea agree deal to sell midfielder to newly-promoted side: Reports

Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sell young midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu to Burnley on a permanent basis this summer, as per David Ornstein. The Blues are set to part ways with the France U-21 international two years after signing him from Rennes.

According to the report, Ugochukwu is set to sign a five-year deal with the Clarets after a fee was agreed between both clubs. He will become the second permanent transfer from Chelsea to Scott Parker's side in the space of a week, with Armando Broja having agreed to move earlier.

Lesley Ugochukwu joined the club in the summer of 2023 and featured 15 times under Mauricio Pochettino before injuries cut short his season. He spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Southampton, where he made 31 appearances across all competitions.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
