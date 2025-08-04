  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • Burnley reach agreement to sign 21-year-old Chelsea star on 5-year deal; player set for medical: Reports

Burnley reach agreement to sign 21-year-old Chelsea star on 5-year deal; player set for medical: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 04, 2025 12:24 GMT
Chelsea are set to sanction a third transfer to Burnley this summer
Chelsea are set to sanction a third transfer to Burnley this summer

Burnley have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer of midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu on a permanent deal, as per reports. The Frenchman is set to become the latest player to exit the Blues, having joined from Rennes in the summer of 2023.

Ad

The Athletic reports that Chelsea and Burnley have agreed a fee for Ugochukwu, who has personal terms in place over a five-year deal. The France U-21 international has been granted permission to undergo a medical, and will now travel to Turf Moor to complete his move.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lesley Ugochukwu made 15 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's Blues in his debut season after joining the club, but injuries limited his participation. He spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Southampton, where he made 31 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Chelsea have already agreed with Burnley over a transfer for striker Armando Broja and have sold defender Bashir Humphreys to the newly-promoted side this summer. The Clarets are looking to strengthen their squad and stay up in the Premier League after an impressive season under Scott Parker in the second tier last term.

Ad

Enzo Maresca did not deem Ugochukwu as suited to his style of play and did not take the Frenchman to the FIFA Club World Cup despite his impressive loan spell with Southampton. The 21-year-old will now continue his career in Lancashire as one of multiple new additions to Parker's squad.

Chelsea receive Everton approach for 26-year-old midfielder: Reports

Chelsea have received an approach from Premier League outfit Everton over the transfer of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on a permanent deal this summer, as per reports. The Toffees have identified the English midfielder as a target to strengthen their ranks this season and have commenced talks.

Ad
Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports that talks are ongoing between both clubs, with the Blues being open to parting ways with the 26-year-old midfielder. The Blues were clear in their valuation of the former Leicester City man last month, stating that they would only consider offers of at least £30 million for him.

Dewsbury-Hall joined former boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge last summer after being named Player of the Season for the Foxes in the Championship. He struggled to break into the starting XI for the Blues but proved his worth as a squad player in multiple roles.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall played 36 times across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring five goals. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA Europa Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup titles in the 2024-25 season.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications