Everton in talks with Manchester United star - Reports

Everton have reportedly held conversations with Manchester United's back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are among multiple clubs linked with making a move to sign Heaton this summer. Luton Town, who secured promotion from the EFL Championship and into the Premier League ahead of the 2023-24 season, are also keen to sign the veteran goalkeeper.

However, the report added that Manchester United are currently not considering Heaton's exit amid uncertainty over the goalkeeper position. David de Gea's contract expired on Friday, June 30. United released a squad update on the same day in which they said discussions with De Gea over a new deal are ongoing.

The Spaniard's unresolved contract situation has seemingly left Heaton's future at Old Trafford in doubt. The Englishman, 37, still has a year left on the contract he signed in the summer of 2021 and has made only three appearances in his two seasons with the Red Devils.

Football Insider's report added that Everton's pursuit of Heaton comes after second-choice goalkeeper Asmir Begovic's contract came to an end. Jordan Pickford remains the No. 1 for now and is contracted to the Toffees until 2027, though he has been linked to a few clubs in previous windows.

Luton, meanwhile, are looking to make Heaton their No. 1 according to the same report. The Hatters are said to want experience in their first season back in the Premier League.

Ethan Horvath was their starting goalkeeper last season and kept 19 clean sheets in 44 EFL Championship games, while conceding only 37 times. However, the 25-year-old has returned to Nottingham Forest following the end of his season-long loan spell with Luton.

Heaton, meanwhile, has played 116 Premier League games for Burnley and Aston Villa, keeping 29 clean sheets and conceding 167 goals.

Manchester United hold talks with Andre Onana amid David de Gea uncertainty

Tom Heaton's future at Old Trafford could just hinge on the club's conversations with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Inter's Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Marotta recently confirmed that the Nerazzurri were waiting to receive an official proposal from Manchester United for Onana.

Marotta said (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

“Manchester United confirmed to us that they’re interested in André Onana. We are waiting for an official proposal in the next days, then we will decide how to react right after.”

If Manchester United sign Onana, he is likely to become their starting goalkeeper, which could see David de Gea leave the club.

This could in turn have ramifications for Tom Heaton's future as Erik ten Hag may continue to bank on his experience and keep him as a backup goalkeeper. Alternately, the Red Devils could sell Heaton and sign a younger custodian to be Onana's understudy.

