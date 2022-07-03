Ex-Arsenal attacker could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United this summer: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry. The Red Devils see the Bayern Munich star as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

As per reports last night, Ronaldo has decided that he wants to leave the Red Devils this summer to continue playing in the Champions League. The Portuguese star is a target for Bayern Munich and Napoli, with Chelsea set to be keeping tabs.

Gnabry has just a year left on his contract and is yet to pen a new deal. The German winger has now emerged as a target for the Red Devils, according to The Sun.

Bayern are looking to keep hold of Gnabry and tie him down with a new contract. The Bundesliga side's sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, spoke to SkyDe last month and said:

"We really want to keep him. I hope that he chooses Bayern. If a player doesn't want to decide for the club, then we can find a solution that makes everyone happy."

German national team director Oliver Bierhoff hinted that it could be a problem for Gnabry to stay at Bayern following the arrival of Sadio Mane. He told SportBild:

"I am curious to see what happens. It can be a problem, especially in a World Cup year, when there are too many top players in the squad who want and need every minute of play and who want to play for themselves. You have to assume that Sadio Mané is the top transfer at the beginning. Every player has to be aware of this situation and decide for themselves what is best for their own situation and development,"

Manchester United want to take advantage of this situation and take the German forward to Old Trafford.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United this summer?

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Manchester United after they failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claimed that Bayern Munich are interested in the forward and could make a move this summer.

Napoli and Chelsea have also been linked with the Manchester United star.

