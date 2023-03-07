Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper rejects chance to join Tottenham Hotspur as Hugo Lloris' successor - Reports

Juventus goalkeeper and former Arsenal No. 1 Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly turned down the opportunity to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Mole), Spurs' managing director Fabio Paratici, who was previously at Juventus, made an approach to sign Szczesny. However, the Polish international is rumored to have rejected the move.

The report added that Szczesny is focused on doing well for the Bianconeri, even though his contract in Turin is set to expire next summer. He is also reportedly weighing up a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the future. However, Juventus also have the option to extend his contract by a further year.

This will come as a blow to Tottenham, who are rumored to be looking for a replacement for aging No. 1 Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman has endured a torrid season so far, and has kept just nine clean sheets in 27 appearances while shipping in 35 goals. Worryingly, he has also made four errors leading to goals.

Lloris, 36, will see his current contract expire in the summer of 2024, which is also the case for 34-year-old Fraser Forster, who has started for Spurs in his absence.

Tottenham's rumored target, Szczesny, meanwhile, is 32 and still has plenty of years left in him if he can stay fit. The Pole has kept 12 clean sheets in 24 matches this season for a Juventus side that has struggled with on-field issues and off-field controversies.

Szczesny also boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having spent nine years on Arsenal's books. He made 132 appearances in the English top-flight and recorded 48 clean sheets while conceding 154 goals.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2017, he has kept 84 clean sheets in 227 Serie A games while letting in 211 goals.

Tottenham Hotspur have other alternatives to former Arsenal man Wojciech Szczesny to replace Hugo Lloris

Wojciech Szczesny is understandably not the only name on Tottenham Hotspur's wishlist of goalkeepers to take over from Hugo Lloris.

As per the aforementioned Sports Mole report, Spurs are also interested in Jan Oblak, Dean Henderson and Giorgi Mamardashvili. Another interesting name thrown into the mix was that of Aston Villa custodian and another former Arsenal man in Emiliano Martinez.

Oblak has struggled to hit the highs he reached a few years ago, but remains one of the best goalkeepers in Europe. The Slovenian has registered 13 clean sheets in 32 matches across all competitions for Atletico Madrid this season.

Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, has kept just six clean sheets in 18 Premier League matches this term. However, he has often come up big in key moments to rescue his side as they look to stave off relegation.

The same can be said of reigning FIFA The Best Men's Goalkeeper of the Year Martinez. He has managed seven clean sheets in 32 appearances across competitions for Villa.

Mamardashvili, meanwhile, is stuck in a relegation battle with Valencia in La Liga. Despite his decent shot-stopping abilities, he has shipped in 28 goals in 24 league appearances, keeping just four clean sheets.

