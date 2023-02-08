Ex-Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen sued by former partner for non-payment of 'child’s hospital costs’ - Reports

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been sued by his former partner Maria Moran, Spanish outlet Diario AS has reported. It has been claimed that non-payment of his child’s hospital bill is the reason behind Moran’s complaint.

Cillessen, who spent three years at Barcelona between 2016 and 2019, could be in for a whirlwind, with a formal complaint hanging over his head. According to the aforementioned report, Moran's formal grievance towards her former partner originated from the goalkeeper’s refusal to foot a hospital bill.

It has been reported that Moran and Cillessen’s young daughter was admitted to the hospital over an undisclosed illness. The hospital fees came to €1200, which Moran’s 90-year-old father had to pay from his savings after the goalkeeper refused to contribute.

A journalist by profession, Moran has taken legal action against her former partner, filing a complaint over the abandonment of their family. Cillessen has not yet shared his side of the story.

After leaving Barcelona, Cillessen spent three seasons at La Liga club Valencia. Last summer, he returned to his boyhood club NEC in the Eredivisie.

Fabrizio Romano says loan move 'makes no sense' for struggling Barcelona star Ansu Fati

Having started only nine and completed just two games this season, Ansu Fati is reportedly unhappy at the Camp Nou. The Spain international has struggled to play his best football this season and has slipped down the pecking order.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano was asked to give his take on Fati’s situation at Barcelona. He claimed that the club value the player greatly, but they also need to make money, which rules out a loan move.

“Barcelona insist they want to trust Ansu Fati for present and future,” Romano told Caught Offside Substack. “But it’s one of the situations to watch in the summer because they also have to make money and improve the salaries situation. I think a loan makes no sense; the best solution would be a permanent deal, but it’s really early to predict how or where.”

The La Masia graduate, whose contract expires in June 2027, has featured in 31 games this season across competitions, scoring only six times and providing three assists.

