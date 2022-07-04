Ex-Barcelona star Gabriel Milito taken to police station after attempting to punch opposition coach in major tunnel scuffle: Reports

Video footage released over the weekend appears to show former Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito involved in a fight with an opposition coach.

The ex-Argentina international played 75 times over four seasons for the Blaugrana and is now manager of Argentinos Juniors, who play in the South American country's top-flight.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo (quoted by The Mail), the 41-year-old boss was sent off for protesting a refereeing decision too much and was then caught up in a heated argument with a member of the opposition coaching staff.

La reacción de Gabriel Milito luego de la expulsión y el enojo con Facundo Gareca, ayudante de Rondina.El técnico de #AAAJ , tras prestar declaración a la policía en el estadio, regresó con el plantel del Bicho a Buenos Aires. La reacción de Gabriel Milito luego de la expulsión y el enojo con Facundo Gareca, ayudante de Rondina.El técnico de #AAAJ, tras prestar declaración a la policía en el estadio, regresó con el plantel del Bicho a Buenos Aires.https://t.co/0CGN6oVnfi

Facundo Gareca, who is a coach for Cardoba, also got sent off due to the part he played in the argument. Despite Milito's side winning 2-1, the former centre-back waited for Gareca in the tunnel.

Footage of the incident appears to show the pair squaring up to each other and throwing some punches as a number of security personnel attempt to intervene.

Milito was then escorted from the premesis before being questioned at the local police station. The case will reportedly not go any further.

vía Tremendo momento en Santiago del Estero, con Gabriel Milito yendo a la comisaría para declarar después de la pelea en pleno túnel con Facundo Gareca, el ayudante de Rondina.vía @SC_ESPN Tremendo momento en Santiago del Estero, con Gabriel Milito yendo a la comisaría para declarar después de la pelea en pleno túnel con Facundo Gareca, el ayudante de Rondina.vía @SC_ESPN https://t.co/R5NwFgCrqc

Milito was sent off for a similar incident last year, as he had to be escorted by his assistant into the changing room after taking a red card decision incredibly badly during a cup game.

Xavi Hernandez happy to allow six Barcelona players to leave this summer

According to SPORT, Milito's former Barca teammate and current manager Xavi is keen to move six players on this summer who he feels are surplus to requirements.

The Blaugrana are desperate to shift some big wages during the current window, with the report claiming that fringe players Riqui Puig, Pedro Neto, Oscar Mingueza, Samuel Umtiti, Moussa Wague and Clement Lenglet are all free to leave Camp Nou.

Sky Sports has claimed that Lenglet is in talks with Tottenham over a loan move for the upcoming season after playing just 27 times for Barca last term.

According to Gianluca di Marzio (as per Football.Espana), Italian side Monza want to sign Mingueza along with a host of other European sides. The Barcelona youth academy graduate is welcome to leave the club as he only has one year left on his current deal.

Tottenham and Barcelona are still in direct contact to resolve final details of the loan deal, then… here we go, soon. Tottenham have now reached full agreement with Clément Lenglet on personal terms. He’s happy to join Spurs with Antonio Conte pushing to have him.Tottenham and Barcelona are still in direct contact to resolve final details of the loan deal, then… here we go, soon. Tottenham have now reached full agreement with Clément Lenglet on personal terms. He’s happy to join Spurs with Antonio Conte pushing to have him. 🚨⚪️ #THFCTottenham and Barcelona are still in direct contact to resolve final details of the loan deal, then… here we go, soon. https://t.co/CEGCXfltUd

