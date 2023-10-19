Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele reportedly stopped Barcelona from signing two specific players in the January transfer window last season.

According to SPORT (h/t Football-Espana), Barca wanted to strengthen the defensive midfield and right-back positions. They earmarked Arthur Melo and Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard for the two roles, respectively.

However, Dembele apparently persuaded Barcelona that the France international would be a bad presence in the dressing room. Busquets, meanwhile, supposedly convinced the club that Arthur, who was at Barca from 2018 to 2020, would not be a good leader for the youngsters.

Hence, the Catalan club did not make a loan move for the Brazilian midfielder, who joined Liverpool on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2022. He ultimately fulfilled his loan spell at Anfield before being loaned out by Juventus to Fiorentina for this season.

Busquets, of course, left Barcelona to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as a free agent at the end of the last campaign. Dembele, meanwhile, made a €50 million switch to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to return to his homeland.

Barcelona ended the January transfer window without any incomings, with Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin leaving the club on permanent deals. They nevertheless won La Liga but were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League group stages for the second season running.

Barca have signed Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu to shore up their midfield this season. Joao Cancelo also joined the Spotify Camp Nou outfit from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal to fortify the right side of Xavi Hernandez's defense.

Barcelona could rest two key stars for Athletic Club clash

According to SPORT (h/t BarcaBlaugranes) Barcelona could rest Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan for their La Liga clash against Athletic Club on 22 October.

Araujo played the full 180 minutes for Uruguay in their 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifying games against Colombia (2-2) and Brazil (2-0 win). Gundogan also started and played the whole 90 minutes for Germany in their friendly games against the United States (3-1 win) and Mexico (2-2) in the USA.

The two players are likely to return to first-team training on Friday and hence, the game against Athletic Club could come too soon for them. Barcelona know they have to face Shakhtar Donetsk at home in the UEFA Champions League before they play Real Madrid.

The two teams will square up in Catalonia on 28 October in the first El Clasico of the season. Barca have dropped four points in their last three La Liga games, which has seen them drop to third in the league standings.

They trail league leaders Real Madrid by three points after nine matches.