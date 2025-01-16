Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian offers himself to Premier League club in surprise move to return to England

Former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian has reportedly offered himself to Everton this January. The Brazilian's representatives are in talks with the Toffees for a potential winter move.

Willian, who has a wealth of Premier League experience, was last with Olympiacos. However, he left the Greek side earlier this month after just six months, making 11 appearances. As per The Times (via Metro), the Brazilian has offered himself to multiple Premier League clubs this summer. His representatives are in talks with Everton.

The Toffees have struggled this season, having scored just 15 goals in 20 league games, with only bottom-placed Southampton (12) having scored fewer. Their struggles saw Sean Dyche getting sacked and they've re-appointed David Moyes. They have scored just one goal in their last six league games and are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Willian has great experience in the Premier League, having played for the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Fulham. He's made 317 appearances in the English top flight, scoring 47 goals and providing 46 assists. Everton are just a point above the relegation zone. Willian's experience could prove to be huge if they end up signing him.

When Willian opened up on his poor form at Arsenal after joining them from Chelsea

Chelsea signed Willian from Anzhi in the summer of 2013. He made 339 appearances for them, scoring 63 goals and providing 57 assists, and won multiple trophies. He then moved to their London rivals Arsenal in 2020 but didn't have a similar fate at the Emirates. He registered just one goal and seven assists in 37 games for them before leaving for Corinthians a year later.

Willian spoke about his time at Arsenal on a podcast with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, saying (via Metro):

"I wasn’t happy [at Arsenal], I wasn’t happy. That’s why I didn’t perform. I don’t want to go into the details. When I arrived there I was happy, from the beginning I was motivated, I wanted to do well – new club, new mates, new project. But after three months, I said to my agent: 'Please, I want to go'. I don’t want to speak bad about the club, because it is a big club. Arsenal has a big history."

He added:

"In football, big players played there before as well. But it didn’t work, it didn’t work. It was, of course, the most difficult time of my career. It was big money that I gave up. But sometimes money is not the most important thing in life. I think you need to be happy, get pleasure every day waking up in the morning to go to train. I wasn’t having that."

The former Chelsea man returned to the Premier League with Fulham in 2022 and contributed 10 goals and seven assists in 67 games for them in two years.

