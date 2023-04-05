Ex-Chelsea boss linked with shock Stamford Bridge return as caretaker boss: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been linked with a shock return to Stamford Bridge to become the club's caretaker boss.

The Telegraph reports that the Blues are searching for a permanent successor to Graham Potter, who was sacked on Sunday (April 2). His departure came after a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa left the side sitting 11th in the league, 11 points off the top four.

The Telegraph reports that Chelsea are holding talks with former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique about the role. However, they have not ruled out appointing an experienced caretaker boss until the end of the season. This may open the door for Lampard to make a dramatic return to the club.

Lampard is currently available after he was sacked by Everton in January. He previously coached the west London club from 2019 until 2020. The former Chelsea captain is said to have been at Stamford Bridge for the Blues' 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday (April 4). He sat behind co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in co-owner Behdad Egbali's box.

Speculation has ensued off the back of his visit, with a potential return now being mooted to take temporary charge of the club. The Times also reports that Lampard is not currently being considered as a long-term successor but is open to returning in a temporary capacity.

Lampard managed 84 games as Chelsea boss, winning 44 and losing 25 of those matches. He was dismissed by former owner Roman Abramovich after 18 months in the role with the side sitting mid-table.

Michael Owen was impressed by Chelsea's classy Enzo Fernandez in 0-0 draw against Liverpool

Enzo Fernandez (right) caught the eye against the Reds.

Chelsea played their first game since Potter's sacking in a 0-0 draw with Liverpool on Tuesday. The Blues had several opportunities at goal but couldn't convert, which was the story of Potter's reign.

However, there was a standout performer for the hosts at Stamford Bridge. Fernandez was a constant presence in the middle of the park, completing nine of 14 long ball attempts and winning all five of his ground duals.

Liverpool legend Owen lauded Fernandez's display, saying that he oozes class. He told Premier League Productions:

"In Enzo Fernandez, I think Chelsea have got a seriously good player."

The Argentine joined the Blues in a British transfer record £106.8 million deal from Benfica in January. Owen alluded to this by claiming that some might argue that a player should be good for this type of fee:

"I know he cost an awful lot of money and I know people will be saying you should be good for that type of money. But I think he is seriously good. He absolutely oozes class."

Fernandez has provided two assists in 11 games since joining the club in January. He will likely be back in action when his side face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8).

