Ex-Chelsea boss offers himself to the Blues amid doubts over Mauricio Pochettino: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly prepared to return to Stamford Bridge and become Mauricio Pochettino's replacement.

Calciomercato.it journalist Raffaele Amato reports that Conte has offered himself to the Blues. The Italian tactician has been out of management since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in March 2023.

Conte spent two years at Chelsea and was a massive hit with the Stamford Bridge faithful. He guided the west Londoners to the Premier League title in 2017 and the FA Cup a year later, overseeing 70 wins in 106 games.

However, Conte clashed with the Blues' former owner Roman Abramovich which ultimately led to his departure in 2018. He may feel that he has unfinished business and would be working under new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Conte is being heavily linked with the Napoli job but the Serie A giants' owner Aurelio de Laurentiis is taking his time making a decision. This seems to have led to the Italian coach sounding out a potential return to Chelsea.

Pochettino's future is uncertain amid a disastrous debut season in charge of the Blues. His side sit ninth in the Premier League table and will sit out UEFA Champions League football for the second season in a row.

The Argentine has a year left on his contract and arrived in July 2023. Boehly and Eghbali are expected to decide Pochettino's fate when the season concludes.

Thiago Motta is also reportedly in the frame to replace Pochettino at Chelsea

Thiago Motta also appears to be on the Blues' managerial shortlist.

Conte could face competition for the Chelsea job should it become available this summer. Pochettino's future continues to look increasingly in doubt due to his side's inconsistent form that has them dwindling in mid-table.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that the Blues have been disappointed by Pochettino's work. They have identified Bologna coach Thiago Motta as an exciting option to succeed the Argentine.

Motta is expected to be on the move this summer and has also garnered interest from Juventus and AC Milan. It's believed that he's closing in on replacing Massimiliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium although no deal has been confirmed.

Bologna have won 34 of 72 games with Motta at the helm and his stock is growing in Italian football. He's guided i Rossoblu to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history and uses a possession-based style of play.