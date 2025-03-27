Ex-Chelsea defender among candidates to become new Brazil coach for 2026 World Cup: Reports

According to ESPN (via GiveMeSport), former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis is on a shortlist of candidates to replace Dorival Junior as Brazil head coach ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Luis has made a remarkable start to his managerial career and has now attracted the interest of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Taking charge of Flamengo’s first team in September 2024, Luis has since lifted three trophies: the Copa do Brasil, Supercopa do Brasil and Campeonato Carioca. He is on a quite extraordinary run of victories, having won his last 24 matches. His rise has been quick, having retired in 2023 and worked with Flamengo’s Under-17s and Under-20s, before being moved up to the first team.

As the Selecao's 4-1 defeat to Argentina has put the CBF under pressure to replace Dorival Junior, the federation is set to convene a meeting to determine its next steps. The CBF’s favored target has always been Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, while Jorge Jesus, who is currently managing Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, has been mentioned by the report.

Filipe Luis is considered by ESPN as one of the favorite names if the decision to part ways is made. His record in domestic competitions and his deep familiarity with Brazilian football have certainly raised his profile. The former Chelsea left-back made 44 international caps for the Selecao, and could potentially take up the role to lead them into the World Cup.

Marquinhos apologizes after Brazil suffer worst ever World Cup qualifying defeat

Marquinhos has publicly apologized after his national team’s 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Argentina in Buenos Aires. The result was the Selecao's worst-ever loss in World Cup qualifying history and leaves their berth at the 2026 finals in question.

Julian Alvarez (4') and Enzo Fernandez (12') scored within the first 12 minutes to give the hosts the control. Although Matheus Cunha gave the Selecao a glimmer of hope (26'), Argentina scored again through Alexis Mac Allister, before the break (37'). Giuliano Simeone added the fourth in the second half (71'), completing a dominant performance by the defending world champions.

Calling the display “embarrassing” to Brazilian TV outlet Globo, Marquinhos was full of apology (via BBC):

"What we did here can't happen again. It's hard to talk about it in the heat of the moment. It's embarrassing. We started the game badly, far below what we could do and they're on a great run of confidence. They knew how to play smart. I'm sorry for our fans."

Brazil now have a daunting run of fixtures ahead of them to salvage their World Cup qualifying campaign, as they sit in fourth place.

