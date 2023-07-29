Ex-Chelsea duo wanted by Rennes as they aim to replace Stamford Bridge-bound Lesley Ugochukwu: Reports

Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have identified two former Chelsea players after selling youngster Lesley Ugochukwu to the Blues. According to L'Equipe, Rennes are eyeing deals for Tiemoue Bakayoko and Nemanja Matic to replace the outgoing 19-year-old.

Ugochukwu is set to complete a shock move to the Premier League. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the London side have reached an agreement with Rennes for around €27 million. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make a decision soon on whether the player will join the senior squad or be sent out on loan.

Rennes will now look to replace the youngster, with former Chelsea midfielders Bakayoko and Matic being the likely candidates.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Bakayoko, who rose through the ranks of Rennes' academy before making a move to AS Monaco in 2014. He played a key role in the French side's stellar run in the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League. They reached the semi-finals that season before lost to Juventus.

Bakayoko then joined the Blues in 2017 but failed to establish himself as a regular. He was sent out on loan for the previous four seasons before the club confirmed his permanent departure.

He made 43 appearances for the club, contributing three goals and three assists.

Matic, on the other hand, joined the west London side from MFK Kosice in 2009 but moved to Benfica in 2011. He joined the Blues again in 2014 and played there for three seasons before moving to Manchester United.

Matic made 154 senior appearances for Chelsea over his two stints, registering seven goals and 19 assists.

Chelsea close to move for Ligue 1 midfielder

Lesley Ugochukwu is set to complete a shock move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are set to complete a move for Stade Rennais midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu. According to The Athletic, the Blues are set to pay the French side £23.5 million to secure the services of the 19-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano mentioned that the future of the player is currently unclear. Blues head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to make a decision on whether he wants the player with the first-team squad soon. If not, a loan deal with RC Strasbourg, recently purchased by the same owners as Chelsea's, is on the cards.

Romano also claimed that the deal for Ugochukwu will not affect the London side's pursuit of Moises Caicedo. They have long been linked with the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and recently had a £80 million bid for him rejected by the Seagulls.

Ugochukwu has made 60 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, with 35 appearances in all competitions last season. He plays primarily as a holding midfielder and also earned six caps for France Under-19s.