Ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as a potential option for Premier League rivals - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as a candidate for London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the Daily Mail, Potter features on Spurs' shortlist as they look to replace Antonio Conte. A move Feyenoord coach Arne Slot fell through as they were shocked by the £15 million fee they were quoted.

Tottenham are now turning their attention to other options and Potter is one of four in the race to succeed Conte. The English manager was sacked by Chelsea after a dismal reign in the Stamford Bridge hot seat. He oversaw 12 wins and 11 defeats in 31 games in charge of the Blues.

Potter arrived in west London with his stock high after his impressive work at Brighton & Hove Albion. He propelled the Seagulls into a top-10 club on a limited transfer budget. However, he was far less successful when handed a transfer war chest by Chelsea, with the club spending £323 million in January. He was sacked in April after a 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa.

The English tactician is joined by Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou on Tottenham's list. The Lilywhites sacked Conte in March after the Italian put the club on blast for a lack of ambition. They are unable to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but are in the hunt for Europa League football.

However, Potter may work well under Tottenham's ownership as he beds youth in well and likes a consistent squad. This was the case at Brighton where little alterations were made in each transfer window. It certainly wasn't the case at Stamford Bridge with eight players arriving in January.

Tottenham are monitoring Chelsea's Mason Mount's situation

Spurs set their sights on Mason Mount.

Mason Mount looks likely to be a high-profile departee from Chelsea this summer. The English midfielder's contract has one year left to run but he is expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports reports that Manchester United are keen on signing Mount and have edged in front of Liverpool for his signature. However, Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the England international.

Mount, 24, struggled for form under Potter in west London this season. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. The Englishman held talks with the Blues over a renewal but is now edging towards an exit.

Chelsea fans will be less than thrilled to see one of their academy products join their London rivals. He has been at his boyhood club since his teenage years and made his senior debut in 2019.

