Ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel a candidate to take over as manager of European giants: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has emerged as a candidate to take over at Real Madrid, as per El Nacional

Chelsea parted ways with the German manager on Wednesday (September 7), less than 24 hours after their 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

The Blues have already announced Graham Potter as their new manager but Tuchel could soon land a big job.

The El Nacional report claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified the German as one of the candidates to take on the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu from Carlo Ancelotti. Tuchel is adored by Perez because of the Champions League success of the Blues under the German tactician.

The report claims that it is not entirely certain that Ancelotti will remain in charge of Los Blancos after this season. The Italian mastermind is said to be considering retirement from management, which is hardly a surprise considering he is already 63 years old.

El Nacional claims that history could repeat itself as in 2015, the Spanish capital club axed the Ancelotti despite the Italian helping Los Blancos win the much-awaited La Decima.

Parting ways with Ancelotti sparked a lot of criticism back then and the same fate could await him this season if Real Madrid do not enjoy a successful season.

The report claims that Perez's dream managerial signing would be Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but that appointment is unlikely to happen.

Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel has divided opinion

The Blues were notorious for sacking their managers time and time again under Roman Abramovich's ownership. The new owners' decision to part ways with Tuchel so early into the season has drawn plenty of criticism.

Tuchel established himself as a fan favorite at Stamford Bridge during his 19 months as the Blues' manager. The German guided the west London club to their second Champions League triumph in 2021 after taking over in January.

The Blues also won one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup while losing two FA Cup finals and one League Cup final during Tuchel's tenure.

Another reason behind the German's enormous popularity among the fans was his strong leadership that helped Chelsea get through an uncertain period during the 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea had to deal with issues off the pitch as then-owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government due to his ties to Russian president Vladamir Putin.

Tuchel ensured that the Blues dealt with the situation in the right manner and did not let the situation affect the performances of his players.

