Ex-Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho in contention to replace Gareth Southgate as England coach: Reports

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly in the running to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager.

According to TEAMTalk, Mourinho is in the frame for the Three Lions job once Southgate leaves after Euro 2024. The renowned Portuguese coach is set to leave AS Roma at the end of the season and is open to holding talks with the FA.

Mourinho left English football in 2019 when he was fired by Tottenham Hotspur. He previously coached Manchester United and enjoyed a lot of success at Chelsea where his career truly skyrocketed.

The Roma boss won three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and three League Cups with the Blues. He boasted a superb record of 124 wins in 184 games during his first spell at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has been in charge of Roma since 2021 and guided them to the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022. He also took the Serie A club to the UEFA Europa League final last season.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager expressed his love for England and English football back in 2015. He said (via ESPN):

"My passion for England starts with my passion for English football. The life in England comes after that. I came to England for the first time because I want so much to have the experience of English football... I like everything about English football."

Southgate's contract with England expires in December 2024 after next year's European Championships. The Three Lions can seal qualification tonight (October 17) if they avoid defeat against Italy.

Jose Mourinho tried signing Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney while at Chelsea

Wayne Rooney spent a season playing under Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho admitted that he tried signing Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney during his spell in charge of Chelsea. He told MUTV back in 2016:

"You know, I follow from the outside but close because the season he joined Manchester United is the season I came to England for the first time, 2004. I’ve been here already for two different periods and I was close to it. I can say, because everybody knows, I tried to buy him."

Rooney became one of the Red Devils' greatest-ever players during his 13 years at Old Trafford. He's the club's top goalscorer with 253 goals and 145 assists in 559 games across competitions.

Mourinho said that he always wanted to have Rooney in his team and he was given that opportunity when he became United boss in 2016:

"He is a player I always wanted to have in my side. Finally, I have him and I have him in the club he loves, the club where he has spent the best years of his career."

Rooney made 39 appearances under Mourinho at Manchester United, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists. The duo won the Europa League, and the FA Cup during their time together at Old Trafford.