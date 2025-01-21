Ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich rarely keeps up with football now and lives life in exile as details of his rumored location come to light

Chelsea's previous owner Roman Abramovich reportedly lives in Istanbul and rarely follows football anymore. The Russian is seen on his yacht at times but is generally away from the public sight.

Abramovich bought Chelsea from Ken Bates in 2003 for a reported £140 million. He invested heavily in every department of the club, especially men's football, and made them a powerhouse. He brought in the likes of Jose Mourinho, Petr Cech, Didier Drogba, and others, helping them win numerous trophies. The Blues won over 20 trophies under Abramovich's ownership.

However, the Russian billionaire had to sell the club in 2022 following Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. As per The Guardian (via Sport Bible), Abramovich was deemed to have connections with Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime. A consortium led by Todd Boehly bought the west London club in 2022 for a world-record fee of £4.25 billion.

Abramovich, meanwhile, had reportedly bought a property in Istanbul. His yacht 'Eclipse' is also docked at the Turkish port city of Marmaris. As per The Athletic (via Sport Bible), the billionaire doesn't follow football that much anymore. He moves between Istanbul, Tel Aviv, and Sochi. A chef in Turkey recently revealed:

"I go to his private boat every summer to cook."

However, Abramovich's connections to Chelsea aren't entirely over as the Premier League are investigating the club's financial deals under his tenure. As per Evening Standard, the new ownership is hoping for a financial settlement for any potential breach.

Chelsea return to winning ways after beating Wolves in the Premier League

The Blues were on a run of five Premier League games without a win with three draws and two defeats. This saw them slip from a potential title challenge to a top-four battle. However, Chelsea bounced back on Monday with a 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

Tosin Adarabioyo opened the scoring in the 24th minute after VAR overturned an offside decision in his favor. Matt Doherty equalised in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time after an error from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Marc Cucurella made it 2-1 for the hosts in the 60th minute from close range. Noni Madueke then finished the scoring in the 65th minute.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League standings, 10 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. They will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday, January 25. The Cityzens could move above the Blues if they win.

