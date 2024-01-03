Ex-Chelsea star Andreas Christensen wanted by Premier League giants: Reports

Former Chelsea star and Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen has reportedly popped up as transfer target for two Premier League giants.

Christensen, who left Chelsea on a free transfer to join Barcelona in the summer of 2022, has proved to be a successful arrival for the Blaugrana. The 27-year-old has helped them lift the La Liga title and the Supercopa de Espana trophy, scoring one goal in 50 games so far.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Christensen has drawn attention from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing January transfer window. Barcelona could decide to offload the right-footed centre-back to raise funds to aid their sub-par economic situation.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham are currently in need of a top centre-back. While the former are currently without Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof owing to respective injuries, Ange Postecoglou's side are set to miss Cristian Romero for a number of weeks now.

Prior to joining Barcelona, Christensen spent eight years between 2014 and 2022 at Chelsea. The 69-cap Denmark international made 161 overall appearances for the west London outfit, lifting five trophies.

Chelsea likely to offload players in January, suggests famed journalist Dharmesh Sheth

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth asserted that the Blues could part ways with a couple of academy graduates in the ongoing January transfer window. He elaborated:

"First of all, there's all this talk about Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah as well. These are two players, of course, who were youth players at Chelsea, so cost them nothing at all. So if they were to get good transfer fees for them, it would be pure profit."

Claiming that the club need to sell to balance their books, Sheth said:

"I think we'll be talking about how Chelsea are going to juggle these finances not only in January, but in the summer as well, because you have always got this cut-off point where they have to meet Financial Fair Play. So I wouldn't be surprised if there is movement in January, but particularly movement of players going out."

Gallagher, who is set to turn 24 next month, has been a regular starter for his team this campaign. He has recorded four assists in 23 overall appearances, captaining his boyhood club on 13 different occasions.

Chalobah, on the other hand, has been heavily linked with a switch away from the Blues since the start of the summer. The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.