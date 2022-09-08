Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper on the verge of completing shock Premier League return: Reports

Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a free transfer.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the shot-stopper is already on Tyneside for a medical. Karius is expected to sign a short-term deal and will provide cover for first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The Magpies are in the market for a new keeper after they loaned out Martin Dubravka to Manchester United. With backup shot-stopper Karl Darlow injured, manager Eddie Howe is keen to bring in cover ahead of a packed schedule.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal Excl. News Excl. News #Karius : He is on verge to join Newcastle United and has already arrived at #NUFC ! Darlow is injured, he should replace him. Karius will pass his medical soon. After that he will sign a short-term contract. @SkySportDE ❗️Excl. News #Karius: He is on verge to join Newcastle United and has already arrived at #NUFC! Darlow is injured, he should replace him. Karius will pass his medical soon. After that he will sign a short-term contract. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪 https://t.co/sN1kSueOjF

Karius has been without a club after he was released in the summer by Liverpool, for whom he hasn't played since 2018. The former Germany U21 international joined the Reds from Mainz in 2016 and was Jurgen Klopp's first-choice goalkeeper.

He is, unfortunately, best remembered for his display in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid. Karius had a horrific game and practically gave away two goals during the Reds' 3-1 defeat in Kyiv.

The German was loaned out to Besiktas for two seasons, where he played 67 times. He was loaned out once again in the 2020-21 campaign to Union Berlin but only made five appearances.

Karius hasn't played a senior game for well over a year and will be a reserve option once again for Newcastle.

Loris Karius reflects on time spent at Liverpool

Karius was ultimately a flop at Anfield and his spell finally came to an end as he was one of several departures from the club this summer.

Speaking to beIN Sports shortly before his departure, the German was clearly grateful for his time at Liverpool, as he stated:

"There were ups and downs. It's part of the game, that's football, but I've developed as a person. I'll take my determination with me to my next job. It's about having a good feeling. The club can be in Germany, but also abroad."

"I just have to feel that the chemistry with those responsible is right, that they have a good feeling about me, and I have a good feeling with them."

Karius was ultimately deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield following Alisson's arrival shortly after that infamous night in Kyiv. He was relegated to serving as the club's fourth-choice keeper, behind Caoimhín Kelleher and Adrian.

Craig Hope @CraigHope_DM Loris Karius is set to join Newcastle as short-term cover for the injured Karl Darlow, as per reports. I'm told Darlow problem is not long term but cover is needed. Ex Liverpool keeper Karius is currently a free agent #nufc Loris Karius is set to join Newcastle as short-term cover for the injured Karl Darlow, as per reports. I'm told Darlow problem is not long term but cover is needed. Ex Liverpool keeper Karius is currently a free agent #nufc

