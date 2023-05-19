Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane linked with move to follow Cristiano Ronaldo into Saudi Pro League - Reports

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr FC in January 2023, over a month after his contract termination with Manchester United. Since the Portuguese superstar's move, more eyes have been focused on the Saudi Pro League across the globe.

The Saudi Arabian government is now looking to build on this fame. As per CBS journalist Ben Jacobs (via BILD), they have a list of 20 stars they want to sign in the summer. Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is one of the names on the list.

The Saudi Arabian government hasn't yet decided on the specific club for the Senegalese forward if he does join. They will look to spread star signings over multiple top clubs for marketing and competitive reasons.

As per BILD, Bayern Munich will be willing to let Mane leave in the summer after his disappointing campaign. Since joining the German club from Liverpool for over €32 million last summer, he has contributed 12 goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions.

However, it's worth noting that he was involved in a spat with teammate Leroy Sane earlier this year. Sky Sports also reported that Bayern are open to selling the Senegalese forward this summer.

He could perhaps follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps and move to Saudi Arabia in the summer. Ronaldo has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in 17 games across competitions for Al-Nassr.

What Cristiano Ronaldo told Sadio Mane on his Bayern Munich move

Sadio Mane left Liverpool after eight years to join Bayern Munich last summer. He won multiple trophies with the Reds and contributed 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games for the club. Many were surprised to see the forward leave the club.

However, this was not the case for Cristiano Ronaldo, who thought Mane made a good move. The Senegalese forward shared a conversation he had with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last summer, saying (via GOAL):

"I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: 'A great club. This is a great step for you.'

"That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the [UEFA] Champions League prove that."

The 31-year-old hasn't had the best of campaigns with Bayern Munich so far. Despite this, he wants to stay at Bayern Munich, with his contract expiring in 2025, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

