Ex-Liverpool superstar set to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in £8 million transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Ex-Liverpool midfielder and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly is set to secure a permanent £8 million switch to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq this summer.

Al-Ettifaq, who appointed Gerrard as their manager in July, have splashed around £16 million to rope in Jordan Henderson and Jack Hendry from Liverpool and Club Brugge respectively. They have also signed Moussa Demble on a Bosman switch so far this summer.

According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ettifaq have struck a deal to lure Wijnaldum away from PSG by paying a fee of £8 million. They have also booked a medical for the Dutchman, who was approached personally by Gerrard in the recent past, as per reports.

Wijnaldum, who is in the final year of his deal at the Parc des Princes, could prove to be a fine signing for the Saudi Pro League outfit should he join them. He would reunite with Henderson at the heart of midfield, potentially replicating their days at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

A right-footed press resistant midfielder, the 89-cap Netherlands international was loaned out from PSG to AS Roma in the last campaign. He started just 12 times at the Jose Mourinho-coached outfit, registering two goals and one assist in 1092 first-team minutes.

Wijnaldum, who has been battling with his fair share of injuries in the past few seasons, shot to fame during his five-year stint at Anfield. He contributed 22 goals and 16 assists in 237 appearances across competitions, lifting four trophies in the process.

Ben Jacobs claims Liverpool could be faced with tough £171 million decision about star

Taking to Twitter, former CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs asserted that Saudi Pro League outfit's Al-Ittihad's initial £128 million deal for Mohamed Salah could even be improved to £171 million. He wrote:

"Liverpool's not-for-sale stance on Mo Salah hasn't changed. No formal offer has been placed yet either. But Saudi dealmakers do still plan to table a massive bid. Sources indicate a £128 million initial package could even be improved to £171 million to test Liverpool's resolve."

Salah, 31, has established himself as one of the best forwards in the history of the Anfield outfit since arriving in a £36 million transfer from AS Roma in 2017. He has scored 187 goals and provided 81 assists in 308 games all across competitons for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Earlier last month, Klopp claimed that his left-footed superstar is not for sale at any cost during a press conference. He currently has four other options to pick from if the Egyptian attacker is sold this summer, namely Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.