Ex-Manchester United captain Harry Maguire subject of shock interest from European giants – Reports

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Juventus ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Maguire, 30, has been marked as a major summer outgoing as the Red Devils are keen to clear their deadwood this summer. He has fallen down in the pecking order ever since Erik ten Hag arrived last summer.

A right-footed powerful defender, the 57-cap England international went from a vital starter to a bench-warmer last campaign. He started just 16 of his 31 appearances, racking up 1593 minutes of first-team action.

Now, according to Fichajes, Maguire has drawn transfer interest from Juventus this summer. He has been identified as a much-needed defensive leader at the Allianz Stadium, which has seen departures like Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the last two seasons.

Maguire, who is in the final two years of his contract at Old Trafford, could prove to be a good signing for Massimiliano Allegri's side. He would emerge as a first-team starter should he join them soon, partnering Gleison Bremer and Danilo in a three-man defence in Turin.

Juventus, however, are unlikely to meet Manchester United's reported hefty asking price of around £50 million. They are thought to hold talks with the Red Devils over a potential reduction of the transfer fee.

Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in 2019, has lifted one EFL Cup for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Juventus are currently on a spending spree to refresh their squad after their disappointing seventh-place Serie A finish last season. They have dished out around £66 million to rope in Manuel Locatelli, Arkadiusz Milik, Timothy Weah and Moise Kean this summer.

Manchester United star Harry Maguire sent Aston Villa message amid transfer rumors

Earlier last month, ex-Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke claimed that Harry Maguire should join Aston Villa soon. He told BoyleSports:

"Maguire has been at United for four years now, he's clearly talented and is still one of England's best defenders. If he doesn't match the philosophy of Erik ten Hag, then there's nothing he can do but leave the club. Aston Villa would be a great destination for Maguire, they are quite ambitious and want to break into the top six next season."

Should Maguire join Unai Emery's side in the ongoing summer transfer window, he would emerge as a regular starter for them. He would most likely replace Ezri Konsa and form a partnership with new signing Pau Torres.

Manchester United, on the other hand, currently have several players who can occupy the centre-back positions. They have Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as the starters, and the likes of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans as backup.