Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea bosses emerge as candidates to replace Hansi Flick as Germany manager: Reports

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Ragnick and former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel are being considered as potential replacements for Germany head coach Hansi Flick, according to Kicker (via Football.london).

Germany have had a poor 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Flick's men were unable to qualify for the knockouts after finishing third in the group table. Die Mannschaft suffered a 2-1 loss to Japan in their opening World Cup encounter and drew 1-1 against Spain in the subsequent fixture.

They did manage to secure a 4-2 victory in their final group-stage clash against Costa Rica. However, Germany were left with only four points and made an early exit from this year's FIFA World Cup.

Germany's underwhelming form at this year's edition of the tournament has prompted speculation over Flick's future in the role. Kicker now reports that former Chelsea manager Tuchel, who was sacked early in the 2022-23 Premier League season, could soon return to management at the DFB team.

Tuchel had an impressive career at Chelsea, winning the UEFA Champions League in his debut season in charge (2020-21). The former Blues boss won the 'Best FIFA Men's Coach' award that season as well.

The west London outfit also won the 2021-22 FIFA Club World Cup under Tuchel earlier this year.

As per Kicker, former Manchester United coach Ralf Ragnick is also a potential candidate for the Germany managerial role. Following his departure from Old Trafford, Ragnick joined the Austria national team as their head coach this summer.

As per Calcio Mercato (via Caught Offside), Chelsea are targeting a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The outlet claims that the Blues will wait until they offload Christian Pulisic before officially registering an interest in signing the English forward.

Manchester United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million last summer. The Englishman failed to live up to his price tag in his debut season for the Red Devils, scoring only two goals in the Premier League that term.

United signed Antony from Ajax in the summer for €95 million, and the Brazilian winger seems to be favored by manager Erik ten Hag. The reunion between Antony and the former Ajax boss could mean that Sancho has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be open to selling one of their most expensive signings to a direct Premier League rival.

